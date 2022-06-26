Love Island's Ekin-Su can't get over 'special something' with friend Davide













Two of Love Island 2022’s bombshells are still keeping their friendship going despite breaking off their partnership earlier in series 8. Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu both arrived in the villa after the original contestants but between the two of them, they may have caused the most drama in the series so far.

From shouting matches across the villa to flirty banter around the fire pit, once coupled up Davide and Ekin-Su are no longer a romantic item but there’s clearly some kind of connection between the two. So, let’s find out more about Love Island 2022’s Ekin-Su and Davide…

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Danica chats to Davide.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide coupled up

Davide and Ekin-Su got off to a flying start together on Love Island 2022 and had an initial attraction for one another but after new bombshell, Jay, waltzed into the villa, Ekin’s head was turned and she and Jay coupled up in the following recoupling.

Davide then coupled up with Danica and although Ekin and Davide had a huge argument on the show, they appear to be friends following their fallout.

The ‘Italian Stallion’ can often be seen making jokes to irritate Ekin, including saying that Jay and Antigoni kissed on their date when they didn’t.

Ekin-Su thinks there could be ‘something special’ with Davide

Ekin-Su and Davide have been coupled up with other people for a few days but during episode 20, Ekin says that she thinks there could still be something more with Davide.

The Love Island duo have a friendly chat during episode 20 as per the show’s First Look.

Davide said: “I laugh with you, I like to take the p*** out of you…“

Ekin said: “We’re talking as friends but there’s something really special with Davide that I can’t have with anyone else in here.“

Fans want Ekin-Su and Davide to rekindle their romance

Judging by people’s tweets following the Love Island First Look snippet there are many Davide and Ekin stans in the audience.

One person tweeted that they think if Davide and Ekin-Su get back together, it will make this season the best of Love Island so far.

Another said that the two are well-suited, tweeting: “I think Ekin is the only girl in the villa who can handle Davides personality and vice versa.“

Some were on the fence about Davide and Ekin rekindling their romance, however: “Part of me doesn’t want Ekin Su to get back with Davide because of the comments he’s been making but the other part is like oh get back together already“.

Ekin su and Davide NEED to get back together PLEEEAAASSEEEEE #loveisland — r (@zouisfeels) June 26, 2022

