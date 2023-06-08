Ella on Love Island faces cheek filler rumors, but the 2023 star’s old photos show her with prominent cheekbones. Other pictures dug up from the past also show Love Island’s Ella with blonde hair…

As Love Island 2023 gets underway, Ella Thomas is making her mark in the villa. Fans are assuming she underwent cheek filler in the past, despite there being no evidence of the contestant getting the procedure done.

Stars from season 1 to now have been inundated with surgery rumors from the moment they get coupled up. Ella is no exception, with viewers delving into whether she has undergone any cosmetic procedures before.

©ITV Plc

Ella on Love Island: ‘Cheek filler’ rumors

Ella on Love Island is being accused of getting cheek filler to make her cheekbones appear more full. However, she has never spoken about getting this procedure done, while there is no evidence to suggest she has done so.

One fan wrote: “Wait y’all are saying it’s cheek fillers for Ella… why would someone go that far with cheek fillers, has she not just got crazy good natural cheekbones?? #LoveIsland.”

Another penned: “Ella’s sunglasses rest on her cheek fillers and not her nose bridge #LoveIsland.”

“Ella needs to relax with the cheek filler #LoveIsland,” reacted a fellow Love Island viewer. However, pictures of Ella from as far back as 2018 show that she’s always had prominent cheekbones.

Love Island 2023 star had blonde hair

Ella from Love Island once had blonde hair, as old pictures from March 2023 show. Viewers found out she had lighter tresses when Tyrique – who she is in a couple with – revealed he didn’t recognize her despite meeting in London.

He added that she looked different with blonde hair, especially now she has dark tresses. Ella didn’t buy that Tyrique didn’t remember her, but a fan wrote: “Yeah, she does actually look different with blonde hair. I believe him now 😂.”

Love Island’s Ella had blonde hair for a month when she was spending time in London. Before and after, the Love Island star went back to her natural darker roots, which she opted to have when she entered the villa.

Inside Ella Thomas’ ethnicity

Ella’s ethnicity is Scottish-Nigerian. She flew to Mallorca from Scotland and was born to parents of Nigerian and Scottish heritage. The model, who lives in Glasgow, was named Female Model of the Year at the Scottish media awards!

She has starred in projects for Headie One, as well as Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy. Many instantly loved Ella’s strong Scottish accent, writing compliments like, “Yes Ella Scottish queen #loveisland.”

Another viewer penned: “Ella is my fave already, Scottish and gorge #LoveIsland.” Looking back at old pictures of Ella, it’s clear that Ella has always had prominent cheekbones and has been described as “naturally beautiful.”

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM