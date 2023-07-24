Ella B may be the latest bombshell in the Love Island villa, but it looks like her mum Joanne may be after her crown as fans hail her ‘gorgeous’ after the Meet the Parents episode. The bombshell is currently coupled up with OG Islander Mitch, and her ‘lookalike’ mum and best friend came in to give their much-valued opinions.

The Love Island bombshell, just like her namesake Ella Thomas, knew Tyrique from the outside world, although, he was “closed off” when she arrived later in the season. However, it was Mitch the 23-year-old had eyes for and in true bombshell style, split up a strong couple to get exactly what she wanted.

Ella B’s mum and friend hailed ‘the real blonde bombshells’ of the Love Island villa

As well as the fans, Islander Whitney was also in awe at Ella’s mum and friend Caz as she exclaimed: “Now they bring the real blonde bombshells, like, wow!”

Fans also agreed with how gorgeous the pair were online, as some hailed Ella B’s mum her ‘twin’ causing them to double take!

In an emotional reunion, the pair told the Islander they were ‘so proud’ of her, and that even her Nan and Grandad are obsessed with the show.

Although Caz and Joanne agreed Mitch didn’t deal with the Abi situation in the best way on the ITV2 show, it seems Joanne definitely approves of what could be her future son-in-law.

Mitch’s parents ‘approve’ of the bombshell

Similar to Ella’s family and friends, Mitch’s parents admitted they weren’t too sure about Ella B when the pairing first happened.

“But as time goes on, she is lovely, and I think Mitchel really does like her,” his mum revealed.

The families then all had a ‘family gathering’ and even Mitch thought Ella B’s mum was a spitting image of her.

Mitch’s mum also gained fans online as she asked her sons ‘ex’ Abi if she was okay. “I’m a girl, I get it,” she explained.

“AW MITCHS MUM IS LOVELY,” exclaimed one fan.

Another wrote: “MITCHS MUM IS TOO REALLLL!!!!”

Ella B’s mum gains her own fanbase

Many may argue that the best part of Love Island is the live Twitter commenatry, and this time we’d have to agree. Many fans were calling Ella B’s ‘look-a-like’ mum gorgeous, while others joked Mitch might “pull her for a chat.”

“Mitchel’s head is going to turn for Ella B’s Mum,” joked another.

