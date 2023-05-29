After Winter Love Island wrapped up in March, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of season 10 and, now, the contestants are officially being announced including models, business people, and social media managers. One Love Island newbie is no stranger to being in front of the camera as she was once on a film set with Brad Pitt, so let’s meet Ella Thomas.

Everyone’s favorite dating show is back in 2023 with its tenth season. Maya Jama returns as host as the show touches back down in Mallorca and kicks off a sunny new season of love from Monday, June 5. Season 9 winners Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan found a connection that is lasting outside the villa. Now, there’s a chance for more singletons to find ‘the one’ this summer.

Ella Thomas met Brad Pitt

Love Island season 10 star Ella Thomas has brushed shoulders with some A-List celebrities in her life.

Speaking of her claim to fame to ITV, Ella explained that she appeared in music videos with Headie One and Burna Boy.

She was also an extra in 2013 movie World War Z when she was 12 years old. Ella said that she got to meet Brad Pitt on set. “which was cool.”

Love Island star is a model

Ella has appeared in music videos and films during her career and she also works as a model.

The 23-year-old can be seen wearing all kinds of designer labels on her Instagram page from Prada to YSL.

She can be found on the ‘gram with over 7.2k followers @ellathomas_.

Where is Ella Thomas from?

Although Ella Thomas’ social media page shows her all over the world, the Love Island 2023 star hails from Glasgow.

She shares snaps from Paris, Palm Springs, Vegas, and everywhere in between on her IG page.

Speaking ahead of her appearance on the ITV show, Ella said that she’s “the whole package,” adding: “I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart.”

She also said that she’s “wifey material,” and adds early doors that she’s not into games: “…so don’t play with me!”

