Love Island bombshell Ellie has finally entered the villa, and fans may have noticed the scar on her leg.

The bombshell finally entered the villa alongside Spencer, after she lost out to a place earlier on in the series to bombshell Tom. Now Ellie’s arrived, she’s sure to get the drama started.

We take a look at the story behind Ellie’s scar, which almost lead to her losing her leg.

Meet Love Island bombshell Ellie Spence

Ellie is a 25-year-old business development executive from Norwich. She says she thinks people are really surprised when they find out that she works at a law firm.

As much as she tries to put her professional face on, she says she’s just as wild inside of work as she is outside.

The bombshell falls in and out of love quickly but says after a couple of tequilas could fall in love with a chair!

Love Island fans may have noticed Ellie’s leg scar

Fans may have noticed the scar on Ellie’s leg.

Speaking to ITV, Ellie explained how she got the scar. “When I was drunk I climbed over the gates of my friend’s house, fell, and almost lost my leg. I was in the hospital for two weeks but they stitched me back up.”

“It left me with a big scar on my leg but I’m so blasé about it, if I’m in a bikini you can’t not see it.”

Fans are happy Ellie has finally joined the villa

After losing out on a place in the villa to bombshell Tom, Love Island fans were wondering if Ellie would ever get the chance to join the villa. One fan tweeted: “So I’m a little confused, what happened to Ellie who was in the promo? Did she change her mind?”

Thankfully, she got her chance and fans can’t wait for the drama.

