Love Island contestant Mehdi Edno has bragged that he can win over any girl with a unique French quality called “je ne sais quoi”. Here’s his ethnicity and career explored.

Mehdi made quite the entrance when he stepped inside the Mallorca villa on Monday’s (June 5, 2023) episode of the ITV2 series. The show returned for season 10 with a new group of contestants looking for love.

All eyes are on Mehdi after he arrived late to the Love Island villa and sparked a lot of interest among viewers. We find out more about the reality star, including his ethnicity and career.

Love Island’s Mehdi: Ethnicity and career

Mehdi is of mixed race and ethnicity. The reality star has revealed that his mother is French and his father is Moroccan.

The 26-year-old communications manager was born and bred in Bordeaux, France, and has lived in London for years. He juggles life and career between France and the UK.

In the introductory video, Mehdi bragged about how he can use his “je ne sais quoi”, which translates to a quality that is hard to be described, to win over any girl he is after.

The phrase is literally a French saying for “I don’t know what” and describes an appealing quality that is difficult to be named.

Meet Mehdi on Instagram

The contestant may have had a late arrival to the Love Island villa, however, he already boasts a fan base of 8,000 followers on Instagram.

His page features holidays to Marrakech, Mauritius, and Paris, while he regularly travels between Bordeaux and London. The Love Island star’s bio confidently states he’s off to Mallorca to find love.

His most recent picture is from a fun day out on a boat in the sea on May 24 and we’re yet to see more social media posts from him in the upcoming weeks during his stay at the villa.

Mehdi talks about his type

Elsewhere in the introductory video, Mehdi revealed that he is after a serious partner because he wants to have meaningful conversations with his other half.

“A huge turn-off for me is when a girl uses a baby voice or someone who acts dumb,” he said. “I like having serious conversations with the person I’m with and having debates at times, so my partner needs to be able to engage.”

The Love Islander is quite the romantic persona and he prefers going out on unique dates like a private picnic as opposed to a regular restaurant date.

“For me, a picnic is very romantic,” he revealed. “A picnic on a private, secluded beach. My best date was a picnic in a vineyard in France – it was beautiful with the sunset, and it was very romantic. It was something different because going to restaurants was getting a bit boring.”