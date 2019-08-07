University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Love Island season 5 came to a close on Monday, July 29th with this year’s winners crowned in a shock twist as Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea. And the drama and gossip haven’t stopped flowing since the Islanders left Majorca.

Curtis Pritchard was one of this year’s most talked about contestants. Everything from his actions, the way he spoke and how he dressed were all under scrutiny for the eight weeks he was in the Love Island villa.

But one issue surrounding Curtis which was non-stop talked about was that of his sexuality. Some hastily suggested he was gay after not wanting to sleep with Maura Higgins whereas others believed there was more to his bromance with Tommy Fury than met the eye.

Either way, Curtis’ sexuality was under the microscope of Love Island viewers this year.

And now Curtis Pritchard has addressed those speculations and come out as bisexual. So why did he not address them while on the show?

Curtis Pritchard on Love Island

Over the eight weeks that he was in the Majorca villa, Curtis was coupled up with Amy Hart and then Maura Higgins, who he left the villa with in fourth place.

Rumours that Curtis was gay first circulated as people thought he disliked kissing both Amy and Maura – he infamously wiped his mouth each time he kissed the girls. Then when Curtis and Tommy Fury kissed to cement their bromance in episode 21, viewers began to speculate that he was more interested in Tommy than the girls.

But Curtis’ mum Debi said to OK! Magazine: “Curtis is comfortable enough in his sexuality to be confident in expressing himself. It doesn’t matter how other people perceive it” and brother AJ added “It’s 2019. He can kiss Tommy on the lips”.

The kiss between Tommy and Curtis could have meant nothing to either but it didn’t stop viewers from jumping to conclusions about Curtis’ sexuality.

Curtis Pritchard addresses sexuality

While he was in the villa, Curtis Pritchard never addressed his sexuality on air, or if he did, it wasn’t shown. But since leaving he has spoken about his fluid sexuality.

He told The Sun: “I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now. You can never put a label on anything”.

Curtis continued that he “can never ever say what will happen in the future” and “wouldn’t rule anything out.”

It’s a cliche to say, but love is blind.

Why didn’t Curtis come out as bi in the villa?

In episode 15 (Wednesday, June 19th), Curtis’ partner Maura Higgins addressed that she had “been with a girl” to the surprise of the other Islanders.

Since Curtis has addressed his fluid sexuality, Maura has supported him. But it has left some wondering why he did not – as Maura did – open up about being interested in men on the show.

One issue, as The Guardian’s Hannah Jane Parkinson argues, is that biphobia is currently more of a pressing issue for men than women. She claims that “male bisexuality is often met with prejudice” and that only 12% of bisexual men are out.

This goes in hand with the fact that ITV bosses did not allow same-sex couples this season. Season 2’s Sophie Gradon and Katie Salmon are the show’s only same-sex couple to date.

As Megan Barton-Hanson admitted she was interested in dating women on Celebs Go Dating series 7, it seems that the Love Island contestants have been secretive about their sexuality while on the show. And it’s probably down to the show’s hetero format preventing them coupling up with someone from another gender.

We’re waiting for Love Bi-land to become a reality!

