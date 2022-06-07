Love Island's iced coffee recipe and 2022 brand is our type on paper













Remember when Curtis Pritchard made coffees for his fellow Love Island stars? Well, this series, Emmi Caffe Latte are here to save the day as the ITV2 dating show’s official coffee partner – and it’s definitely our type on paper.

Every morning in the villa, the contestants gather for a quick gossip on how they feel about who they’re coupled up with, or perhaps even to do a university graduation ceremony (cough cough, 2021 ladies).

This year, things are slightly different, as those iced coffees have partnered up with drink company Emmi Caffe Latte, AKA, the UK’s second barista quality iced coffee! We even have a Love Island iced coffee recipe to fill you in on.

Love Island, Emmi Caffe Latte – ITV Press Centre

Love Island iced coffee recipe

Thanks to Toby Aromolaran from the 2021 series of Love Island, viewers can now make the iced coffee exactly the way the contestants make it. The recipe is pretty simple and can even be drank from the show’s merchandise glasses!

Firstly, you will need the following ingredients: coffee, honey, water, ice and milk. Then, add one to two teaspoons of instant coffee to a glass, enough honey to cover the coffee and a bit of boiling hot water to easily stir the drink.

Add as much ice as you’d like to the coffee, then top it off with a little bit of cold water and milk. In Toby’s words, don’t add too much cold water, but add as much milk as you prefer. And voila – you’re officially an Islander (kinda!).

i hope this man is lurking behind each camera offering every contestant and crew a cup of coffee #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OGCbQFGxXX — emma (@emma_3318) June 6, 2022

Series 8 has a new icy partner

For Love Island series 8, Emmi Caffe Latte have become the show’s official coffee partner. So, if you’re ever wondering how to get your hands on an iced coffee every morning – like the Islanders – they’re your girl!

With a “Made With Love” campaign slogan and Love Island branded on-pack activation, the coffees feature a competition to win tickets to the final and will feature prominently on supermarket shelves.

This Love Island partnership is the brand’s first major marketing initiative in the UK, which fits the bill perfectly considering the girls are usually brought an iced coffee by their man every morning – while discussing the boys!

🙋‍♀️when someone says they don't like coffee… 🚩🚩🚩#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/o7n6QVmgDs — Emmi CAFFÈ LATTE UK (@UKcaffelatte) June 6, 2022

How to buy Emmi Caffe Latte

Emmi Caffe Latte is sold in most supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose. Ranging from vanilla, cappuccino and skinny, fans can actually win Love Island competitions through the brand.

This includes a pair of tickets to Love Island Live Final Party on August 1st, including travel to Mallorca (or London in the event of Covid) and two nights’ accommodation, and a re-usable Love Island cup. There are 150 cups to be won!

Each coffee uses 100% Arabica beans, while Emmi Caffe Latte is a brand of Emmi AG, known as Switzerland’s largest milk processor and one of the leading premium dairies in Europe.

