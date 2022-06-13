











Awks, Gemma Owen’s ex Jacques O’Neill has walked into the villa to cause a stir. As soon as he sat down for two dates with Love Island’s current single ladies, viewers began questioning how tall the rugby player is.

The cheeky chap from Cumbria, Lake District, immediately made things tense between Gemma and Luca, who had only coupled up with her the night before Jacques’ entrance, especially when it was revealed they have history.

Gemma Owen being the youngest islander this year had fans asking what their age difference is, considering she had admitted to former partner Davide that she had been with older guys in the past. So, what’s Jacques’ height and age?

Jacques and Gemma’s ages

Jacques is currently 23 years old, having been born on May 8th 1999, while Gemma, born on May 1st 2003, is 19. She celebrated her birthday a month before entering the villa, which is only days apart from her ex’s birthday.

Gemma confessed that they dated about a year and a half ago for eight months. She has been open about dating older guys in the past, when she told Davide, 27, that he isn’t the “only one” she’s dated.

Fans are now horrified about the age gap between Jacques and Gemma, with several working out that she was around 17 or 18 when dating the rugby player. Another of Gemma’s exes is also set to enter the villa, alongside Jacques.

Gemma and Jacques broke up a year and a half ago now I’m tryna figure out if she was 17 or 18 at the time #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BanlSaFANt — Rosé (@Rose122285) June 12, 2022

How tall Love Island’s Jacques is

Jacques is 5 ft 8 (1.75m), as per his statistics on Super League. He confessed that he likes tall Brunette girls during his date with Paige, which meant that she fits the bill for the rugby player’s preferences.

However, he later confessed that he doesn’t go for looks alone. Luca, who is coupled up with Jacques’ ex Gemma, is slightly taller than him at 5 ft 11 (1.5m), making him a fair amount taller than her.

Paige, however, who Jacques has his eye on, is said to be 5 ft 4 inches (1.6m), while Ekin-Su, who also showed an interest in the cheeky Cumbria chappy, is also around 5 ft 8.

If only Jacques had eyes in the back of his head… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zLeqrzg9nU — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2022

Gemma Owen’s height

Gemma is shorter than Jacques, and is thought to be around 5 ft 6 (1.6m). This is despite Jacques saying his preference is tall girls. However, The Telegraph reports that the average height of a woman is 5 ft 3, putting her above most!

She is usually trotting around the villa in high heels, but the majority of viewers think she is short. She initially revealed she wasn’t happy with Liam Llewellyn’s height – who she was coupled up with at first – before his decision to leave.

Her famous footballer father Michael Owen is 5 ft 8 (1.73m), which her height is said to have been inherited from. This is despite her wanting Liam to be taller, who stands at 5 ft 11 in height!

