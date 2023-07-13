Josh Brocklebank is one of two bombshells heading into the Love Island villa in July 2023. He’s ready to get “grafting” and has his eye on two ladies in particular. As two Islanders pack their things and leave the ITV show, Josh and Ella B gear up for a summer of love.

Kicking off on June 5, Love Island returns to Spain with Maya Jama as host. Some original Islanders are still looking for romance, while others appear to be “closed off” in their couples. Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde are one of the show’s couples to have gone through highs and lows. Now, the arrival of more bombshells threatens the couples another time.

©ITV Plc

Meet Josh Brocklebank

Josh Brocklebank is a newcomer to Love Island in 2023.

He’s 26 years old and says that he “can’t wait to get grafting” the girls in the villa.

Josh says that he’s entering the villa with a lot of energy and adds that his “personality” is his “biggest selling point.”

He adds that his smile can get him “into trouble” with the ladies.

Love Island star’s career

Essex boy Josh is taking a break from his job as a financial advisor to appear on Love Island.

He’s heading onto the ITV show just “being himself” and is looking for a confident and ambitious partner.

Josh has his eye on both Kady and Jess. But, he adds that he wants to “make an impression” on Jess who is currently partnered up with Sammy.

Josh Brocklebank and Zara McDermott are besties

Many Love Islanders have connections with famous people outside of the villa. This year sees former footballer Dennis Wise’s daughter, Amber Wise, on the show, as well as Snoochie Shy’s brother, Zachariah Noble.

It turns out that bombshell Josh also has connections as his “best friend” Zara McDermott gave him a shoutout on social media on July 12.

Zara wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I am so excited that my best friend is going into the Love Island villa! Cannot wait to watch you Joshy! Love you!”

Zara rose to fame on Love Island series 4 in 2018. She later joined the cast of Made In Chelsea alongside her partner, Sam Thompson.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM