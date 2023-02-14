Layla Al-Momani is one of the Casa Amor bombshells set to cause a stir in the Love Island villa with her striking looks, and we took to her Instagram to see if she’s had any cosmetic surgery, such as lip filler, to enhance her features.

Love Island season 9 has been providing us with non-stop drama from day 1. Now that the door to the iconic Casa Amor has been unlocked, it seems like the real fun has only just begun.

Let’s get to know new contestant Layla Al-Momani.

Who is Love Island bombshell Layla?

Layla Al-Momani is a 28-year-old brand managing director from South West London.

Love Island isn’t her first taste of fame as her ex is singer Conor Maynard. The bombshell still has pictures of the Can’t Say No singer on her Instagram, so it seems like they’re still on good terms.

Layla can be found on Instagram @laylaalmomani. At the time of writing, she has almost 9000 followers.

Layla’s ‘cosmetic surgery’ rumors seem to hold no water

Many of this year’s Love Island cast have been open about having had cosmetic surgery. Some of the candid stars include Islanders Tanyel Revan and Anna-May.

Although Love Island bombshell Layla has not publicly admitted to having had any cosmetic surgery, her Instagram follows do include a few London-based clinics that specialize in lip filler. However, as Layla has not spoken out on the topic, we must remind readers that correlation does not equal causation and sometimes a rumor is just that until confirmed.

The bombshell’s first Instagram post was back in 2013.

Whether Layla has had cosmetic surgery or not, however, she looks great, and fans have taken to Twitter to compliment the bombshell on her looks.

One tweeted: “Sanam is pretty & Layla has great boobs #loveisland“

Another added: “Why are people dissing Layla, she’s actually well pretty, I would love to look like her.”

The bombshell is set to cause a stir as she cracks on with Will

Layla was sent into the Love Island villa to cause a stir, and that’s exactly what she did. She gravitated towards Will from the very beginning and, last we checked in, the two were seen having a chat and getting quite flirty.

“He makes you feel really comfortable and we just got on really well,” Layla said of her new BFF. And the feelings weren’t one-sided as Will asked where he should take her on a date.

Will and Jessie seemed like one of the strongest couples before Casa Amor, but 9 seasons in, we all know by now to expect the unexpected.

