Love Island's most explosive moments from Casa Amor walk-ins to heated rows













From Michael returning from Casa Amor with Joanna, to the time Liam came back alone only for Millie to later find out he pursued Lillie in the other villa, Love Island definitely doesn’t disappoint with its dramatic post-Casa walk-ins.

It’s the moment we all wait for while tuning into the ITV2 dating show. Okay, so the part where each singleton gets to know their fellow Islanders is fun, but the real juiciness begins when the boys leave the villa for Casa Amor.

If you didn’t already know, Casa Amor is basically ‘Love House’ in Spanish, AKA where they live with a whole new line-up of girls while the women back in the OG villa are joined by a fresh cast of boys.

Ahead of the 2022 series, what better way to celebrate than its return than by compiling the most explosive and awkward Casa Amor returns ever? Let’s gather around the firepit and soak up the drama from previous years…

Lillie throws Liam in deep end

Millie Court and Liam Reardon‘s turbulent Love Island journey was truly tested when it came to Casa Amor. Liam faced some difficult decisions to make when he hit it off with Lillie Haynes, despite his attempts to try and resist her.

They ended up kissing in Casa Amor, which left fans unaware of who he would choose to recouple with. Luckily, he chose to come back a single man, with Millie blissfully unaware of what he had been up to.

However, the 2021 episode exploded when Lillie was brought into the main villa to reveal what Liam had been doing with her, leaving Millie completely fuming and her beau feeling super awkward.

Millie instantly drew a line between them, but Liam kept showing his love for her with romantic gestures, such as reading her a poem in front of their fellow Islanders. Several episodes later and he had won her back!

Michael returns with Joanna

When Michael Griffiths returned with Joanna Chimonides, despite what appeared to be a close connection with Amber Gill before Casa Amor, the recoupling made for one of the most explosive Love Island moments ever.

He said he “wasn’t being true to himself” during the 2019 scene, before he said Joanna brought the day one Michael back. However, when Joanna was later dumped from the villa, he chose to stay and apologise to Amber.

It’s clear that Amber was fuming at Michael’s decision, as she had remained loyal to him. And it was made even more awkward when Michael, Amber and Joanna tried to clear the air, as their conversation only got more heated.

Viewers were left heartbroken when Amber got teary. But she got her own back by coupling up with Greg O’Shea, who she went on to win the show with. Although their relationship didn’t last long outside the villa, she took home £25K!

Shaughna’s ‘Congrats hun’ moment

When Shaughna Phillips saw Callum Jones return with Casa Amor girl Molly Smith, the OG 2019 Islanders were not impressed. When he entered the other villa, Callum immediately hit it off with the model and returned with her.

Throughout Casa Amor, Callum and Molly were often seen kissing, so it was no surprise to viewers when he chose her but a massive shock for Shaughna – who had stayed loyal to him during the separation period.

She kept it cool though, choosing not to start drama with neither Callum nor Molly, and eventually went on to tell Luke Mabbott that she fancied him after her ex-beau had already left the villa.

Callum and Molly are still together to this day, so it looks like Shaughna’s “congrats, hun” comment left quite the impression. It comes after they met on the winter 2020 version of Love Island shot in South Africa.

Josh’s return with Kaz

The moment Josh returned with new girl Kazimir was heartbreaking. Georgia turned to see him walking hand-in-hand with another lady from Casa Amor, before she told him: “I stood by you, Josh.”

She then shared with her fellow Islanders that she “went with her heart” rather than her head. It followed several episodes of Georgia insisting that she was loyal, but when she proved it to Josh, she was left disappointed.

The 2018 scene saw Josh back up his decision to Georgia. He admitted:

I went into Casa Amor thinking that I wasn’t going to get my head turned. I thought it would have to be somebody sensational, someone who blew me away, and Kaz did that.

Georgia referred to another boy by saying she had something right in front of her, but had stuck to her guns by proving she was not going to risk her relationship with Josh. However, it backfired when he returned with Kaz.

The Curtis and Amy drama

Amy was over the moon to see Curtis return to the villa without a new woman. However, her happiness didn’t last long when Curtis confessed he had found himself attracted to someone else, and ended up dumping Amy.

He said he wanted to be the person to bring people cups of tea every morning, before Amy – who slept on the day bed for the entirety of Casa Amor – confessed that she came in here “to tell you I loved you”.

Poor Amy. It was okay though, because the nation was there to wipe away the tears when she decided to up and leave the villa so that Curtis could pursue a romance with Maura Higgins, who left the villa together but ended up splitting.

the curtis/amy sitch was the biggest plot twist in love island history because there really weren't many signs beforehand. i dont think anyones gonna be too surprised if that happens after casa amor this season cause its just not as intense as season 5 #LoveIsland — hiram consuelos (@ConsuelosHiram) July 20, 2021

