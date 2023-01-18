Winter Love Island is officially a-go in 2023 and Olivia Hawkins is one of this year’s contestants. The actress and ring girl is giving love a shot on the ITV show, but she made her dating show debut with Chunkz some years back.

With Maya Jama bringing us a brand new installment of Winter Love Island all the way from South Africa, there are heads turning all over the shop.

The series kicked off on January 16 and features 10 singletons in its original line-up, one of which is Olivia.

Meet Love Island’s Olivia

Ring girl and actress Olivia Hawkins is one of the original Islanders heading into Winter Love Island in 2023.

She’s 27 years old and hails from Brighton.

Olivia has over 27k followers on Instagram and can be found at @livhawkinss.

She made her dating debut on Does The Shoe Fit?

Speaking to ITV before heading into the Winter Love Island villa, Olivia said that her celebrity crush is boxer Anthony Joshua.

Although she hasn’t quite bagged a date with AJ, she has been on speed dates with other famous faces including Harry Pinero, Jack Fowler, Yung Filly, and Chunkz.

Throwing it back to 2019, Olivia was featured on Chunkz and Filly’s Footasylum YouTube show, Does The Shoe Fit?.

Love Island’s Olivia dated Chunkz and Yung Filly

Does The Shoe Fit? season 2 episode 3 sees Olivia date the four men individually.

When she appeared on the show, she described herself as a “dancer” and said that she’s also into singing.

On the show, at the end of the speed dates, the girl has to pick their favorite and the man with the most votes at the end of the season wins.

Olivia dated Harry first, followed by Jack, then Chunkz, and finally, Yung Filly. However, her final date was crashed by Harry, Jack, and Chunkz.

At the end of Olivia’s dates, she said that Jack Fowler and Chunkz were both on par with one another and her favorites.

