Love Island season 8 is now in full swing, but we are still getting bombshells walking through those villa doors and the latest hunk to shock the villa is Charlie Radnedge who has already been labelled the resident “posh” boy from London.
In his introduction VT he says that, although he sounds posh, he wouldn’t necessarily class himself that way, but his educational background suggests differently.
Reality Titbit has all the details on Charlie’s education and the £13,000 per term school he attended when he was younger. Check it out.
Charlie Radnedge’s education
According to his LinkedIn profile, Charlie attended The Oratory School in Oxfordshire from 2005-2012, which is a private boarding school costing a whopping £13,000 per term.
The ex-rugby boy then attended Newcastle University from 2013 until 2016, before moving on to study at Henley Business School where he received his Masters of Science in real estate.
Charlie currently works as a real estate developer in London but has put that on hold to try to find love in the villa.
Charlie already has his eye on someone in the villa
The 28-year-old is confident and definitely feels that he can give the current Love Island boys a run for their money, saying:
I am probably slightly more mature than some other people in the Villa. I’ve got some things figured out. I think I’m ready to settle down, basically.Charlie Radnedge
Charlie has already admitted that he likes “fiery” women and Ekin-Su seems to stand firmly in the lineup with fans rooting for them to get together.
However, Charlie has also admitted that he likes another girl and wants to get to know her, saying:
Ekin-Su is more towards my classic type. Paige seems like a very, very nice girl. Tasha seems like good fun as well. I find her quite intriguing – I want to find out more about her.Charlie Radnedge
Charlie is more of a “personality man”
In his VT, Charlie opened up about what he is looking for in the villa and he explained that, when it comes to what he wants, he is “very much on the personality side of things and whether you vibe with someone.”
Charlie says that, although he is very competitive when it comes to love, he would not “step on people’s toes if they’re good friends of mine”.
However, he did go on to say:
Everyone’s there for the same reason. Even people who have good intentions and are good people would need to step on people’s toes to find what they’re looking for.Charlie Radnedge
