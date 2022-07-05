Love Island's Samuel Agbiji modelled for Gymshark and Tastecard













Love Island 2022 is well underway – and things are just heating up as the girls head to Casa Amor…

There’s never a better time for Casa Amor than when the villa is just starting to settle. Casa Amor translates to the ‘Love House’ in Spanish, and is introduced as a second villa to the islanders, usually halfway through the season.

The twist brings six new girls and six new boys, as either the OG girls or boys are shipped off to Casa Amor. This works as the ultimate test – either making or breaking our favourite couples.

Looking to win the hearts of an OG girl is Samuel Agbiji. We’ve got everything you need to know about the new islander, including his job, Insta, and what he’ll be bringing to our screens.

Who is Samuel Agbiji?

Samuel Agbiji is a 6’2 model and content creator from Manchester. The 22-year-old is currently in the Casa Amor villa, ready to start his quest for the one.

Before heading to the island, Samuel told ITV that he will bring nothing but good vibes to our screens. He also said:

“I’m a happy, positive guy and I like to live in the moment and live blissfully. I like to bring good energy wherever I am. I’m the type of person you’ll see dancing a lot, I’m the type of person who likes to put smiles on other peoples faces.”

He also told ITV why he thinks he would make a great boyfriend….

“I know how to love somebody. I’m the type of person that I’m selfless in the sense that I will learn someone’s love language. I’ll ask them what they like as long as I like the person and I feel that the connection is there.”

Samuel’s modelling career

Samuel is currently signed with 22 IMPACT, a global media and communications agency working in cities such as London, New York and Hong Kong. 22 IMPACT help Samuel to partner with leading companies in creating content.

Potential clients can book Samuel as a model through their website, where his photos and details are all displayed.

The ITV star has worked with brands such as Gym Shark, JBW, Tastecard, Pull and Bear, Manière De Voir and Gods Plan.

However, modelling isn’t all Samuel knows, as according to his LinkedIn he also has skills in styling, photoshoot organising, campaign building and advertisement.

Meet Samuel on Instagram!

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Samuel isn’t getting the air time he deserves on Love Island. However, we’ve found the islander on Instagram – so you can see more of him on your screen.

Samuel currently has 8.5k followers and 38 posts on his account, where he shares all of his latest modelling moves and whereabouts. He also has highlights dedicated to the major brands he has worked for, where you can see the shots for yourself.

Agbiji’s Love Island announcement post received a lot of love from his followers – to say the least.

One user commented: “You have my vote sam all the way!”. Another added: “Ommmmggg I just found out yessss.”

