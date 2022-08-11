











Tasha Ghouri has revealed that she is eBay’s first ever pre-loved ambassador, just 10 days since she came fourth in the Love Island final with Andrew Le Page. It comes as one of the first major brand deals from this year’s series.

As she laps up her post-island life with Andrew on the outside world, Tasha has received a huge amount of support from viewers. She was praised for her reunion outfit, and ever since, all eyes have been on her romance with Andrew.

Tasha has already made history as Love Island’s first deaf contestant, which she often describes as her “superpower”. Andrew made sure to tell her just how amazing she is on the show, and is now clapping his girl for her new brand deal.

Tasha Ghouri becomes eBay ambassador

Tasha announced on August 11th that she has officially become e-commerce firm eBay’s first pre-loved ambassador. It is the first time that any Love Island star has secured a brand deal with the online website company.

The deal comes as eBay became the show’s first ever official pre-loved fashion partner for the ITV2 dating show’s 2022 season. It even launched an auction in July to sell Love Island clothes worn by islanders such as Ekin-Su.

Described as the “best-dressed” of this season by fans, Tasha recently signed the first non-fast fashion brand partnership to come out of the show ever. The black ball gown she wore on the final reached at least £7,100 in bids!

Tasha’s natural flair for fashion and strong personal style that first caught the eye of eBay’s Love Island stylist, Amy Bannerman all those weeks ago. eBay’s Head of Fashion, Jemma Tadd, said:

Tasha has been a game-changer and her eye for style is undeniable. She is a fantastic role model for what fashion of the future looks like and we look forward to bringing Tasha’s vision and style to life as our partnership continues.

Fans ‘absolutely love to see it’

When Tasha dropped the news as a “birthday gift to last a lifetime”, her followers were ecstatic for the islander. Reality TV stars such as Vicki Pattison congratulated the ITV2 star, writing: “Happy birthday gorgeous!!! And well done.”

Dami commented with “slay queen,” while Ebay wrote: “Our queen 👑 we are SO excited for what’s to come.”

A fan wrote to Tasha on Twitter and said: “Absolutely LOVE to see it!!! Here’s to more islanders signing contracts that don’t harm garment makers and out planet.”

And of course, Andrew is over the moon for his girl. He wrote: “So proud of you @tashaghouri and what a way to wake up to on your birthday.” Her co-star Luca Bish commented: “Amazing!!! Congratulations.”

Love Island 2022 brand deals

Gemma Owens has been offered six figures to work with clothing brand Boohoo. It comes after former islander Molly Mae works as the executive director for Pretty Little Thing. As per Metro, Gemma is signing the brand deal!

Tasha and Gemma are the only two 2022 islanders who have reportedly signed brand deals so far. In March. Gemma launched her own swimwear line, a luxury collection called OG Beachwear, with bikinis starting at £130.

