











The Love Island 2022 stars have returned to their Instagram profiles, and while thanking fans, Tasha couldn’t help but poke fun at Andrew’s infamous one-liner.

Tasha and Andrew went on one hell of a ride in the Love Island villa. From being smitten to a massive blow-up after Casa Amor, and eventually declaring their love for each other, their fourth place finish was truly well-deserved.

The drama-filled series concluded on Monday, with Ekin-Su and Davide – aka EkinDe – taking the crown and £50,000 prize money. One by one, the finalists have taken back control of their social media accounts to thank their new legion of fans.

TashDrew looked like the personification of couple goals in the 23-year-old dancer’s first post since leaving the show, but it was her final line that has fans dying with laughter.

“Here’s to the future ……. or whatever”

On Thursday (August 4, 2022), Tasha looked stunning in an I.AM.GIA co-ord as she gushed over finding her prince in the villa.

“I’m winning by having the biggest smile on my face after walking out of the villa with the most amazing man,” she raved.

“Thank you so much for all of the love and support. I’ve learnt so much about relationships and communication. Every lesson and situation has made me stronger and shaped me into who I am now.”

To top it all off, the model expressed her enthusiasm for their endeavors, adding: “Here’s to the future…or whatever.”

Sound familiar? It’s reference to Andrew’s jaw-dropping confession that he performed a sex act on Coco during the Casa Amor twist… “or whatever”. The moment he uttered those words, we were left as speechless as Tasha was.

Twitter fans are right: people may call Love lsland “trash TV“, but that scene was real cinema.

Davide was the king of one-liners this season, but in our eyes, Andrew’s revelation takes the cake and will live on in Love Island history forever.

Coco was told to call the situation “intimate body kissing”

Spilling the gossip to Harriet Rose and Love Island alum Chris Taylor, Coco revealed that producers weren’t exactly fans of the way she divulged details about her intimate moment with Andrew.

“They were like, ‘Can you word it nice?’. They called me out when I first said it,”, she admitted. Instead, producers wanted her to phrase it as “intimate body kissing”. It was Indiyah who came up with the genius alternative.

Upon her exit, Coco was surprised that her line was left in the show. If she’s willing to plaster it on merchandise, we’ll buy it all.

