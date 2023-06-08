Love Island would be incomplete without Iain Stirling’s witty voiceover, and you’ll be surprised to know how his recording sessions go down.

Love Island‘s cast and hosts have come and gone, but there’s one crew member that has always remained same: the voiceover guy, Iain Stirling.

Although the comedian has never showed his face on the series, Iain is immedIately recognisable thanks to his distinct Scottish accent and his intro line: “Tonight, on Love Island…”

The ITV franchise includes series in Australia and the US, so you’d think the Scotsman would be recording his iconic one-liners in a state-of-the-art recording studio. Turns out, that’s completely untrue – he’s just like us.

Photo by Loredana Sangiuliano/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling works in his humble spare room, not in sunny Mallorca

While Maya Jama is living her best life jetting between Spain and the UK, Iain’s Love Island daily routine is slightly less hectic. First things first, he doesn’t need to hop on a plane every other day. In fact, he doesn’t need to leave his house.

The narrator, 35, uploaded A Day In The Life TikTok on June 7, showcasing his schedule as one of the UK’s most recognisable voices.

Iain performs his best work at his home studio, but don’t expect a soundproofed room. Instead, the comedian’s ITV set up includes an adjustable desk, a streaming soundboard, two monitors, and two microphones.

We expected the room to feature a solid wood door and acoustic foam interior to ensure complete silence and sound absorption.

Judging from the TikTok, however, Iain has opted for a simple and non-flashy approach. His Electro-Voice RE20 microphone is over £500 alone, but it is low cost compared to mics that can reach into several thousands.

The RE20 mic is so impressive that soundproofing is “genuinely totally needless,” Stirling revealed.

Love Island fans thought he worked in ‘tin hut in the back of the villa’

Viewers are in disbelief that Iain doesn’t record near the Love Island villa, and he hasn’t done so since 2020.

One shocked viewers commented: “Ur telling me you DONT record these in a tin hut out the back of the villa?????”

The CelebAbility host admitted that he worked by the villa “until lockdown times”.

“They were happy times. Sweaty times. But happy ones,” he added. The change is most likely due to the lockdown restrictions, but also because of the birth of his first child, Stevie Re. Iain and former Love Island host, Laura Whitmore, welcomed their daughter in March 2021.

Another also thought he worked in Spain: “Here’s me thinking they send him out to Majorca and he records there. So very surprising to find out he works from home.” It’s 2023, working from home is the norm!

“Always thought you’d be working in some ITV studio so this now feels so strange,” a third added.

A TikTok fan wrote: “Why did I think you were in the villa watching over the cast as you recorded?” That doesn’t sound creepy at all…but all of us at home are doing the same anyway.