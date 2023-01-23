The Love Island bombshells are put in the villa to stir things up, and bombshell Zara is doing just that, as well as providing us with the tea when she admits she’s ‘gotten with’ a very famous athlete.

During a game of Never Have I Ever, many of the islanders expose some juicy secrets, including celebrity links, and whether they’ve ever wanted to be in a different couple.

However, Zara isn’t the only one in the Love Island Villa with celebrity links or a famous ex.

Zara from Love Island has kissed a ‘very’ famous athlete

In tonight’s episode (January 23), during a game of Never Have I Ever, the Islanders exposed some secrets, including Zara who has kissed a ‘very’ famous athlete.

When the question: “Never have I ever dated or got with a celebrity?” is asked, Lana, Olivia, and Zara all sip their drinks and Olivia is first to explain: “I’ve dated someone in the athletic field.”

Of course, the other Islanders want to know exactly who the girls have kissed, and Zara then admits: “I’ve gotten with an athlete before, a famous athlete, very famous”, whereas Lana admits her ex-boyfriend is I’m A Celeb runner-up, Owen Warner.

Olivia and Zara have words

As well as providing the athlete tea, Olivia and Zara are also providing all the drama, when they come face to face after Olivia pulls Tom for ‘a chat.’

Zara wants to know what the conversation was about, as she is currently coupled up with Tom, and things then get heated between the pair when Olivia asks if they’re ‘married.’

The tiff is sure to cause more drama in the villa in the days to come.

Credit: ITV

Zara and Olivia were mutuals on Instagram before the show

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Zara and Liv have connected before the show.

Although the Islander’s Instagram accounts have been paused since they’ve been on the show, it didn’t stop some fans from putting their detective hats on and seeing that the pair had been liking and commenting on each other’s posts.

However, there is no evidence that the pair had met before the Love Island villa.

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

