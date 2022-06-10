Love Island's Luca is the clear favourite to win as he grafts for Gemma













Love Island season 8 kicked off this June and despite only being five episodes into the new series, fans are already hedging their bets on who they think will win. This year’s Islanders have been hit by bombshell after bombshell so far and heads are being turned all over the shop.

Episode 4 saw Luca and Gemma express an interest in each other and while some Love Island viewers are here for their romance, others say they’ll vote them out if they’re to couple up! So, let’s take a look at how Luca has become a front-runner on the show and what fans are saying…

Luca Bish – Love Island/ITV2

Luca’s been grafting since day one

Since Luca Bish arrived in the Mallorcan villa, he’s been coupled up with Paige Thorne, but showed an interest in Tasha Ghouri and most recently admitted that he wants to kiss Gemma Owen. He also mentioned that he want to rip bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu’s clothes off…

It seems that Luca can’t quite make up his mind so far on Love Island and his head turning hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans of the show.

One viewer tweeted: “‘If I could switch beds tonight I would’ Luca rest.“

Another said: “Gemma, Paige and Tasha all going for Luca cannot end well“.

LUCA SWITCHES WAY TOO FAST WTH I feel so bad for Paige #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TdNc4Rlye6 — emma (@EmmaXo35) June 9, 2022

Some Love Island fans aren’t here for Luca and Gemma

Since Luca took Gemma for a chat in episode 4, many fans have taken to Twitter to express how much they don’t want the pair to couple up.

One viewer wrote: “I do not wanna see Luca and Gemma together. If that happens I am voting them out“.

Another tweeted: “Also if Luca spins Paige after one convo with Gemma, I’m out!“

Luca’s interest in Gemma could land him in the final

Despite many people tweeting about how much they don’t want Luca and Gemma to get together, just as many appear to be saying they’re here for the relationship and some even think it could see them both to the Love Island final.

The Love Island couple’s terrace talk was risky move but one fan tweeted that they think they could win: “I’m calling it, Luca and Gemma to win, Luca’s a football fan, he knows who she is, boom trophy father-in-law coming up.”

More tweeted: “Luca and Gemma are gonna win. I can see it.“

Another said: “Gemma and Luca might be the first real couple of the season…you just never know“.

As per Betfair, Luca Bish’s odds to be the male Love Island winner have been slashed to 6/4 from 2/1 after making a beeline for Gemma Owen during Thursday night’s episode.

Calling it now, if Gemma and Luca couple up… they’ll end up winning the whole thing.



Luca is cheeky chap and Gemma’s been put on to win. Calling it now kids 👀 #LoveIsland — Gaby Mendes (@iamgabymendes) June 9, 2022

