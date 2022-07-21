











Luca Bish’s long hair is the talk of Twitter. The Love Island 2022 star is no stranger to being talked about while he’s experiencing life in the villa. But, chit-chat has turned from his love for Gemma Owen and tears over Jacques O’Neill to more important topics such as old photos of his long tresses. Fans of the show are in total shock that he once sported a totally different hairstyle.

Of course, all the Islanders had a life before heading into the villa. But, some appear to have transformed their looks more drastically than others before packing their bags for Mallorca. Luca has had his teeth revamped and Andrew has spoken about having surgery on his chest before Love Island series 8.

Love Island 2022 © ITV

Luca Bish had long hair

In July 2022, an old video of Luca has surfaced on the internet. The clip shows him with long hair and many fans can’t believe how different he looked.

Nowadays, Luca opts for a short hairstyle. Along with the rest of the Islanders, he entered the villa with a fresh trim.

The Love Island 2022 star’s family shared an Instagram compilation of Luca through the years which shows him in his adorable younger days.

View Instagram Post

The Love Islander had his teeth done

The reason that the video clip of Luca with long hair was filmed was due to him having his teeth done.

Speaking of his experience of having the cosmetic procedure, Luca said that he was “so happy” with the results and added that the staff looking after him had been “amazing”.

While Luca was proudly showing off his new gnashers, fans were more focused on the Love Islander‘s old hairdo.

One TikTok user, @elliebrat, made a video with the clip dubbing it “Luca’s winning speech”.

Fans cannot believe Luca’s old look

The video of Luca with long flowing locks has got many Love Island fans commenting on his looks. OK! Magazine reported that he looked “unrecognisable”.

Some people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Luca’s former look, with his hair longer and darker than we’ve seen on Love Island.

More people tweeted that he looked “different”.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK