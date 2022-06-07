











The latest Love Island contestant, Luca Bish, has left fans confused after Monday night’s episode and it’s all to do with his random array of tattoos. On his stomach he has a 1995 tattoo in a gothic font but it has already been confirmed he is 23, meaning he would have been born in 1998.

Reality Titbit is here to look at the meaning behind some of his tattoos, especially the confusing 1995 one above his naval.

Luca’s 1995 tattoo explained

The fishmonger from Brighton had fans on Twitter curious about the 1995 tattoo above his navel… despite being born in 1998. One person tweeted:

Luca’s got a 1995 tattoo and says he’s 23. Idk, I’m not the best at maths but something is sus. Twitter

A second agreed, writing: “Can someone pls explain why Luca, a 23-year-old, has a 1995 tattoo.”

In an Instagram Q and A, the answer to fans’ questions was revealed. The person in control of Luca’s Instagram while he’s in the villa announced the reason he has a 1995 tattoo is for his sister, with whom he has a very close bond. His sister was born in 1995 and Luca had the tattoo in her honour.

Luca Bish and his sister's bond makes me question if my siblings even love me. He has a tattoo of her date of birth, she literally got him a whole detailed cake to celebrate his going on love island, and calls him her baby. If this isn't the cutest thing ever istg.🥹#loveisland pic.twitter.com/j0ue6V4hJp — Love Island Reactions (@LoveRea2022) June 6, 2022

Luca explains reason for ‘random’ tattoos

Luca has previously explained the meaning behind his “random” tattoos in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

He explained his ex-girlfriend was a tattoo artist so he acted as a “colouring book” for her while they were together. He went on to say:

They’re just very random. I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of meaning for a lot of them but they’re there now. Twitter

When asked whether there were any he didn’t like, he said:

I don’t like [my left] arm. It has got a lion on so people are comparing me to Harry Styles – I think nine times out of ten people with tattoos have got a bloody lion on. Twitter

i presume luca’s tattoo on his chest is supposed to be his star sign, but it actually screams that he voted brexit and all the foreigners are taking the jobs #loveisland pic.twitter.com/zZAbQOTJ5X — erin (peach) ⚔️🧣 (@no_itserin) June 6, 2022

Luca’s tattoos have been compared to Harry Styles’

Many Love Island viewers also think the tats are similar to those of pop star Harry Styles, with one saying:

Luca having half of Harry Styles’ tattoos is absolutely SENDING ME. Twitter

Another tweeted: “What in the Harry Styles is going on with Luca’s tattoos?”

However, it’s not the worst person to be compared to let’s be honest. Luca agrees, saying: “It’s the best thing I’ll ever be compared to!”

