











Love Island officially returns to ITV2 on June 6th 2022. Couple Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore are on voiceover and hosting duties and there is a whole new batch of Islanders ready for a summer of love. Over the years the ITV show has seen some couples stand the test of time such as Cara and Nathan Massey while others won the show together but split later such as Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

The dating show has seen many explosive fallouts in its time, many hilarious moments and even more iconic looks. When it comes to the Love Island cast members, their glam has to be on point at all times. In 2022, Makeup Revolution has collaborated with Love Island on a collection that fans can buy. So, let’s take a look at the Revolution x Love Island makeup and where you can buy it…

Makeup Revolution x Love Island collection explored

The Revolution x Love Island makeup range includes a huge variety of products, all inspired by the various summers of love in the Love Island Villa.

The collection isn’t just limited to makeup, fan tan, cosmetics bags, false nails and many more items are included, too.

The range means that Love Island fans all over the world can recreate the looks of their favourite Islanders.

Makeup Revolution Love Island collection prices

The Revolution x Love Island collection includes so many different products and they’re all very affordable. The Love Island inspired range includes an ‘I’ve Got A Text’ eyeshadow palette which costs £12 and a smaller ‘My Type On Paper’ eyeshadow palette which is £6.99.

The brand is also selling sets of different products such as the ‘Holiday Essentials’ set which is £39.

Various lip kits come in at £6 each, the clear cosmetics bag is £10, the ‘Going On A Date’ fragrance is £15 and bronzers and highlighters are £5 each.

Where to buy the products

The whole range of Love Island x Revolution products can be purchased online via the Revolution website.

However, the range is also available to buy in Boots stores in the UK and Walgreens in the USA from May 27th, 2022.

All Makeup Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty-free, never tested on animals and 76 per cent vegan.

As per ITV, Lucie Stoffers, Head of Brand Licensing ITV Studios, Global Entertainment said: “We are super excited to partner up with Revolution Beauty and are thrilled that Love Island fans all over the world will be able to recreate the looks of the Islanders. Revolution Beauty and Love Island are both beloved brands that fit perfectly together!”

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY JUNE 6TH

