Love Island 2023 fans are curious to know more about bombshell Mal Nicol’s ethnicity. The newcomer to the ITV series arrived alongside another bombshell, Montell Mackenzie. Mal and Sammy Root headed off for a date following her arrival which was sure to ruffle some feathers in the villa.

Mal’s “type” is “tall, dark, and handsome,” and she entered Love Island with her eye on more than just Sammy. The bombshell expressed interest in Zachariah and Scott, too. The newcomer to series 10 joined the ITV show full of energy. So, let’s find out more about Mal.

Mal from Love Island’s ethnicity

Love Island 2023 bombshell Mal hails from Edinburgh, Scotland. But, she lives in London.

Mal tags herself in Hackney and Notting Hill on her Instagram page (@mallurpaal), so it’s clear to see that she’s loving London life in 2023.

The ITV star said on Love Island that she is “half Thai and half Scottish,” when it comes to her ethnicity.

How old is Mal Nicol?

Speaking to Sammy during their date on Love Island, Mal explained that she’s 25 years old and works as a picture researcher for magazines.

The adventurous newcomer also said that she went on a ski season and Camp America before heading into the villa.

Mal’s TikTok page, @badgorlmal, shows off some of her travels. She also took to TikTok to share a sweet post with her mom as she treated her to some jewelry for her birthday.

Mal dated a former Love Islander

Mal was dishing out all the info when she got to know Sammy and Mitch on her first dates.

She explained that her teeth are real and that her name is short for ‘Malissa’.

The newcomer didn’t reveal that her ex is a former Love Island star, however.

Mal previously went out with Jay Younger who appeared on Love Island series 8.

Jay also hailed from Edinburgh and was 28 when he appeared on the show.

