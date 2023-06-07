The Love Island villa is hotting up, and by the looks of it, so is Maya Jama’s Instagram as she stuns her followers in a cut-out blue dress.

We’re just days into the tenth season of Love Island, which marks the Bristol-born presenter’s first in the Mallorca villa. In a short number of days, she’s already provided fans with a number of stunning outfits, as well as bringing the drama to the Islanders.

We take a look at Maya Jama‘s ‘stunning’ blue dress that has everyone pressing the fire emoji.

Maya Jama looks ‘insane’ as she poses in electric blue dress

Maya Jama debuted the stunning electric blue cut-out dress as she re-entered the Love Island villa on the first night of the ITV2 show to drop some bombshell news, and this time, the bombshell wasn’t her outfit.

Taking to her 2.7 million Instagram followers, the 28-year-old wrote: “Evenings 🤝 Eyeliner,” as she posed with her flawless winged liner.

Podcaster Tolly T wrote: “You are out of the world gorgeous like it’s almost not fair.”

Racing driver Naomi Schiff commented: “Oh my days… woman crush every day of the week.”

“Insane,” wrote influencer Jayde Pierce.

The stunning blue dress costs over £2k

As well as commenting on how ‘insane’ Maya looked, many were also complimenting the dress, and of course, wanting to know where they could get their hands on one.

Taking to Twitter, Maya wrote: “dress is Balmain for the askers.”

To be specific, the dress is called: Balmain Ays Knit Drs Ld32, and will set fans back £2749 ($3431).

Maya’s been slaying in white

Jama has been killing it with the outfit game lately as her white crochet dress, also worn on the Love Island launch had fans in awe.

A similar white dress was recently uploaded to Maya’s Instagram, and once again fans and fellow celebs were rushing to the comments with heart eyes.

For any fans interested in this one, it’s the George Trochopoulos stripe midi dress, at a much lower price of £400.