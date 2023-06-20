Maya Jama is the gift that keeps on giving, as she once again stunned in her choice of outfit for her second Love Island Aftersun on the season, this time in a slinky sparkly mesh dress.

The Love Island host was joined alongside YouTuber and Mobo co-host Chunkz, as well as ex-Islanders Kaz and Liberty to get all the goss on what’s been going down in the villa.

We take a look at Maya Jama‘s latest outfit, and where fans can get their hands on one.

Maya Jama poses in Aftersun sparkly mesh dress

Sunday night marked the second Aftersun of the tenth series, where Maya was joined alongside friend, and media personality, Chunkz.

In the photo dump, shared with her 2.8 million Instagram followers, Maya showed off her outgoing personality as she posted a series on fun poses, including with a wine glass and Coca Cola can.

As well as being a host, the 28-year-old is also a superfan of the ITV show herself, as she recently took to her Twitter to write:

“Tonight’s episode is [grit teeth emojis] obsessed with these islanders, who is everyone’s faves out of curiosity??”

Fans eyes were diverted from the dress

Although many fans were commenting on how ‘beautiful’ Maya Jama looked in the dress, others couldn’t help but comment on her and Chunkz.

“Swear my Boy Chunkz got a chance idc what anyone says man,” commented one.

“You and Chunkz look so good together,” wrote another.

“Gorgeous (both of you),” said Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Chunkz himself also commented with a simple red love heart emoji.

Where to buy Maya’s sparkly mesh dress

The dress Maya was wearing is a Self-Portrait Crystal-embellished gradient-mesh maxi dress, and can be bought for £480.

Comapred to other designer outfits Maya has been wearing this season, this comes in at one of the cheapest, as her first figure hugging aftersun dress cost £5.5k.

Her electric blue Balmain dress which she wore at the start of the series also came in at hefty price £2749.