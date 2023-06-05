Maya Jama is kicking things off in Majorca as the new season of Love Island kicks off, but she’s revealed that she was pulled for a chat herself by a very famous fan of the show, Spiderman, Tobey Maguire.

The dating show Love Island has gone international, with series in the US, Australia, and France. It seems like the fanbase for the UK version has also gone international, as Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix also revealed she was a fan of the show.

We take a look at what Spiderman had to say to Maya Jama.

Maya Jama talks Love Island with Tobey Maguire

Maya recently attended a Vogue party at Cannes Film Festival, alongside a number of A-Listers, including Tobey, who pulled her for a chat to try and get inside info about the show.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, as Maya was stopped at immigration whilst heading to the US, as the officer also wanted some inside scoop from the latest series.

“I was sat next to Tobey Maguire — Spider-Man — the other day and he loves the show. He’s a big fan. Tobey and I were together at a dinner,” the 28-year-old revealed to The Sun.

“He loved the show and he knew all the series and everything,” she continued.

She then went on to clarify to the publication that it was an invited dinner, not a one-on-one event as she said: “You forget how many people watch it because it’s all over the world.”

This isn’t Tobey’s first Love Island run-in

Tobey isn’t a new fan as he previously bumped into ex-islanders from the ITV show, Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court at Coachella.

In a clip online at the time, Mille told her followers about the encounter and said: “If you don’t know who he is, he was the original Spider-Man and she’s been calling him Harry Maguire this whole time.”

Although, it seems like Lucinda may not have been as big a Spiderman fan as he is a Love Island fan, as she awkwardly mistook him for England footballer Harry Maguire.

Love Island season 10 kicks off

Just three months after the last season in South Africa, Summer officially kicks off tonight as Maya will be joined by the new Islanders hoping to find love in the Majorca villa.

This year, things will start off a little differently as it’s the public who decides which Islanders couple up with who in the all-important first coupling.

The starting cast will include 10 new Islanders, including model Ella Thomas, who’s already had a taste of fame as she revealed she’s met A-List actor, Brad Pitt on the set of one of his movies.