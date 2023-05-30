Maya Jama has recently revealed she was stopped at immigration at the airport whilst traveling to the US, and the reason actually has something to do with Love Island.

Next week will mark the tenth season of the much-loved ITV dating show, and the host and the Islanders are in Majorca ready to enter the villa for a hot summer of love.

We take a look at Maya Jama‘s hilarious airport encounter.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for AMINA MUADDI

Maya Jama stopped at airport for hilarious reason

Maya Jama revealed she was stopped by immigration at the airport on her way to the US recently, but not for reasons most people are stopped.

In fact, she revealed that the officer wanted to talk about Love Island with her, as per The Sun. To be honest, we don’t blame them.

“I was in the airport recently going to America and the woman at immigration was telling me how much she loved the show.”

“I wasn’t asked any questions about why I was in the country, but instead everything that went down last series,” the 28-year-old continued.

Well, that’s one way to get the tea!

Love Island announces ‘shock’ twist

With just one week to go, if viewers weren’t excited enough already, Maya got them even more geared up as she announced a shock twist on Good Morning Britain.

Instead of the new Islanders choosing who they want to couple up with when they enter the famous Majorca villa, it’ll be the public who make the first big decision.

The new group of Islanders has just been revealed by ITV, including Ella who met Bradd Pitt on the set of a major movie.

Maya Jama is ‘ready for round 2’

This season of Love Island will mark Maya’s second season, but her first summer season as her first was the Winter edition, filmed at the start of this year in South Africa.

The star took to her 2.7 million Instagram followers to share a snap of herself in Majorca with a bright orange two-piece. In the caption, she wrote: “The time is upon us, round 2 let’s go.”

Fans rushed to the comments to express their excitement as one wrote: “Omgggg so excited!! You’re such a great host Maya it’s gonna be great.”

“I cannot waitttt!” exclaimed another.