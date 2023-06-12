Last night saw the first Love Island Aftersun of the series, and of course, Maya Jama once again set the standards high as she stunned in a figure-hugging peach corset dress that had fans ready to propose on the spot.

Although this is Maya’s first summer Love Island, she’s been killing the game with both her presenting duties and her outfits.

We take a look at Maya Jama‘s stunning Aftersun peach dress, and where fans can get their hands on one.

Maya Jama’s peach dress has fans wanting to propose on the spot

Last night was the first Aftersun of the tenth ITV2 series, and of course, Maya Jama didn’t disappoint once again as she stunned in a designer figure-hugging peach corset dress.

The 28-year-old took to TikTok before the show aired to share the number whilst dancing and doing a full-body twirl to J Hus’ new summer track.

Of course, this had fans rushing to the comments.

“So you think I won’t propose right here right now,” joked one fan.

Another wrote: “Prettiest girl on earth.”

“She’s so beautiful, I can’t,” penned another.

@mayajama Aftersun first show tonight live at 10pm ITV2 🤪❤️🏝 ♬ original sound – J Hus View TikTok

The stunning corset dress costs £5.5k

For those wanting to stun in Maya Jama’s peach dress themselves, the Jean-Paul Gaultier designer number will set you back £5500.

To be specific, the dress is the 1990s Jean-Paul Gaultier Iconic “Cone Bust” Blush Peach Corset Dress.

This isn’t the first time Maya has stunned in designer, as her electric blue Balmain dress which she wore at the start of the series comes in at £2749.

For those not wanting to fork out that much, it’s also available to rent for a much cheaper price of £100 via Annie’s Ibiza.

Tensions are rising in the Love Island villa

Arguably, one of the best things about Love Island is the Twitter commentary from fans and the first looks we’re graced with every afternoon before the big show.

Just like the temperatures, it seems like the tension is also rising this week as Mitchel calls out Zachariah, as he brands him a “snake.”

Plus, two new bombshells, Charlotte and Leah will be arriving to shake things up even further.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM