Maya Jama is helping the Love Island singletons ace their dating life and hopefully, find their future life partner in the new series of the dating show, but it seems like she’s had a ‘mishap’ of her own, as she’s now revealed her most embarrassing date story.

The tenth series of Love Island kicked off at the start of this month, and fans online are already dubbing the 28-year-old’s first Summer series as ‘one of the best yet.’

We take a look at Maya Jama‘s most embarrassing dating story and trust us, it’s a funny one.

Maya Jama reveals what happened on her most embarrassing date

Although Maya Jama always looks flawless, even she has some ‘mishaps’ occasionally. Unfortunately, hers couldn’t have come at a worse time, as it was actually when she was on a date.

Revealing her most embarrassing date story in an interview with The Sun, the star said: “When you go to the bathroom and you have a massive bogey and they’ve been smiling in your face the whole time. That happened.”

Luckily she wasn’t in the Love Island villa and her date wasn’t being broadcasted to millions of ITV viewers!

Maya has a few famous exes

Although Maya didn’t specifically reveal who she was with when her embarrassing moment happened, she has a couple of famous exes that could have witnessed the moment.

The star, of course, famously dated rapper Stormzy for four years, from 2015.

She then dated Kendall Jenner‘s ex, Ben Simmons as the two went public during Wimbledon 2021. Ben then proposed later that year, however, the couple called it quits in the Summer of 2022.

Since being single Maya has been linked to A-List actor Leonardo Dicaprio, but these rumors were quickly shut down.

Although rumors have been flying around about a reconciliation between herself and Stormzy, neither has commented at the time of writing.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Love Island viewing figures rise

This series of Love Island is being dubbed as ‘one of the best yet’ by Twitter users. We’re only two weeks in, but the drama is already in full force.

Although earlier reports claimed that the viewing figures were down for the tenth series, it has now been revealed that the launch gained three million fans across all devices.

The latest viewing figures mark the third biggest digital audience of 2023 so far, and the biggest 16-24 TV audience on any commercial channel since the World Cup in 2022.

Of course, the host had her say on the figures on Twitter as she wrote: “The papers were so quick to say viewers are low but the honeys are watching online on @ITVX. This season is ELITE thank you very much.”