Meanings behind Love Island 2022 cast's unique names from Ikenna to Ekin-Su













Love Island 2022 is finally here and we can’t get enough of the new cast of singletons hanging out in the Majorcan villa this summer.

The eighth series premiered on Monday, June 6, and this year’s contestants have some of the most unique names to date.

From Ikenna and Ekin-Su to Jacques and Afia, get the low-down on the meanings of your new Islanders’ names…

Ikenna Ekwonna

One of the OG boys, Ikenna is a 23-year-old from Nottingham who works in pharmaceutical sales. He is currently coupled up with Indiyah, and they just shared their first passionate snog on Monday’s (June 13) episode. (Check out Indiyah’s name meaning below.)

Ikenna is a boy’s name of Igbo origin meaning ‘father’s power’, and it’s a subtle way to honour a family’s patriarch. The Igbo people are an ethnic group living mainly in southeastern Nigeria.

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah, also 23, is a waitress from London and she has been coupled up with Ikenna from Day One as one of the original couples chosen by a historic viewers’ vote.

Indiyah’s name is a variant of India, a girl’s name quite popular in England that is inspired by the country and taken from the name of the Indus river which runs through India.

It originally comes from the Sanskrit sindhu, meaning “river”.



The kiss we've all been waiting for 🥹 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eVOLGAbx4y — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 13, 2022

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su is a 27-year-old actress of Turkish heritage from Essex. She is one of two bombshells who arrived on Day Three and she is in a couple with Davide, the Italian stud.

Ekin is a gender-neutral name of Turkish origin that means ‘harvest’. It’s perfect for any baby born in the autumnal months of September and October.

Afia Tonkmor

Afia was the other bombshell who entered the villa on Day Three, though only for a couple of days as she was dumped at this season’s first recoupling ceremony on Day Eight. Afia is 25 and she works as a host in London.

Afia is girl’s name of Ghanaian origin meaning ‘born on Friday’. The name is a variant of the more-popular Afua, from the Akan language spoken by a large majority in the West African nation.

Jacques O’Neill

A professional rugby league player from Cumbria, 23-year-old Jacques is looking for someone to settle down with. Jacques – Gemma’s ex – entered the villa on Day Seven and he’s currently coupled up with Paige.

Jacques is the French variation of the more traditional names, James and Jacob, meaning ‘supplanter’.



An EX-tra special bombshell is entering the villa tonight 🫢 Meet rugby lad Jacques at 9pm on @itv2 and @itvhub! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1lc28sTPkq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2022

Dami Hope

Another OG boy, Dami is a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin with a dashing Irish accent. He is coupled up with Amber.

Dami, whose meaning is associated with wealth and prosperity, is a name of Yoruba origin. Yoruba is a language primarily spoken in southwestern Nigeria.

