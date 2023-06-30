FC Edinburgh player Ouzy See has been reportedly revealed as one of this year’s Love Island Casa Amor newcomers in 2023. The villa can prepare to be totally shaken up as the Casa Amor episodes are almost here. The newbies are set to be introduced soon and Ouzy is said to be one of them.

Ouzy is not only a professional footballer, but the rumoured Love Island star is also a model. He already has links to one other Islander – Ella Thomas – as the two are signed to the same modeling agency. Ouzy also has lots in common with other contestants on the show including Tyrique Hyde and Montel McKenzie as they play football for a living.

Meet FC Edinburgh’s Ouzy See

Ouzy See is trading the pitch for the Love Island villa in 2023, reports The Sun.

Another footballer is said to be joining the ITV show. Ouzy plays for FC Edinburgh and joins fellow Islanders with similar sporty jobs on the series.

Tyrique plays semi-professional football at Lewes FC while Montell plays for Hemel Hempstead Town.

Ouzy was signed to FC Edinburgh in 2020 on a four-year contract and he plays as a striker.

The potential Love Islander began his football career in 2011 at Tynecastle Colts, writes TransferMarkt.

Casa Amor’s Ouzy joins Love Island

Twenty-eight-year-old Ouzy is rumoured to be joining Love Island as a Casa Amor newbie in 2023.

He hails from Scotland and also has citizenship in The Gambia.

Ouzy’s full name is Ousman and he celebrates his birthday on August 25.

His date of birth makes him a Virgo on the zodiac.

Casa Amor star is a model

When Ouzy isn’t playing football, he keeps himself busy as a professional model.

He writes in his Instagram bio (@ouzysee_) that he’s signed to Colours Agency which is based in Scotland.

Ouzy has 10.7k followers at the time of writing.

The rumoured 6ft 3 Casa Amor newcomer already has links to another Islander, Ella Thomas, as the two are signed to the same modelling agency.

Ella is listed as one of the female models at Colours Agency.