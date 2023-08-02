Imani Ayan on Love Island USA has officially entered the villa to cause a stir, alongside fellow bombshell Mike. We looked at Imani’s Instagram and age as she prepares to turn some heads and get her graft on. In the outside world, the bombshell is actually a pageant contestant who came close to becoming Miss California.

Love Island USA is getting well underway on Peacock. And of course, the dating show doesn’t come without surprises. Imani Ayan walked into the villa to put the existing couples to the ultimate test. So, who is the bombshell?

Meet Imani on Love Island

Imani Ayan is a California native entering Love Island USA as a bombshell. With the vote open to the public to decide who she goes on a date with, fans speculate she’ll go on a date with Bergie.

In 2020, she decided to follow her dreams and change her passion into a career. Imani “left everything” that gave her comfort and turned her passion for lashing into a full-time business. She launched a brand named Graced by Mani.

With previous plans to attend medical school, the influencer focuses on travel, lifestyle, and lifestyle. The YouTuber packed up and moved to Sacramento a year before Love Island.

Bombshell’s Instagram and age

Imani has over 35K followers on Instagram at the age of 22. She offers discounts as an influencer alongside her brand ambassador role and appears to be a family and girl’s girl, often heading out for fun days out.

In the run-up to her TV appearance, Imani has been sunbathing on the beach, heading out for regular coffees, taking her pooch out, and recently bought a new car! She also shares yummy food snaps, from bacon and avocado to cake.

She is passionate about veganism and farmer’s markets, urging her followers to “do their research before buying any herbs.” Imani is a total earth-lover and certainly appreciates a beautiful walk in nature.

She was almost Miss California

Imani is a Top 10 Miss California Contestant. She got a scholarship of $3,600 to pay for school and $250+ for winning Tony Moises’s top interview, representing Miss Sacramento County in a pageant competition.

She has volunteered throughout her community by performing at convalescent homes, within food drives, her school’s first-ever Black Student Union, as a youth volunteer junior coach, and in toy giveaways.

The Love Island USA bombshell competed in her first pageant in March 2021. However, she describes herself as “not a pageant girl” but feels “grateful they [judges] saw my realness.”

Imani received the Style Award and CMN Children Miracles Network Dream Maker award for raising over $600 for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, despite having zero experience in the pageant world beforehand.

