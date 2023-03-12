Love Island 2023 will welcome some new arrivals before season 9 comes to an end. The newbies aren’t more bombshells, though, they come in the form of the Islanders’ families.

Five couples remain on Love Island at the time of writing. The ITV dating show is set to come to an end on March 13, 2023.

Olivia Hawkins joked that her dad is Love Island CEO after she left the villa. But now the remaining contestants’ real-life loved ones are set to head to South Africa.

So, let’s find out more about the finalists’ family members including Tom Clare’s sister, and Tanya Manhenga’s mum.

Meet Tom from Love Island’s sister

Some of the Love Island 2023 cast’s family members have already been introduced to viewers on AfterSun.

However, there are some Islanders’ loved ones that fans still don’t know.

Bombshell Tom Clare has an Insta-famous sister named Laura Clare.

She has over 17k followers on IG and can be found at @lauraclareeee.

Tom’s influencer sister splits her time between Dubai and the UK.

Love Island 2023 families: Tanya’s mum

Love Island AfterSun viewers already got to meet Tanya Manhenga’s mum, Polite, in 2023.

Polite appeared on the show alongside Maya Jama and co and gave her take on Tanya and Shaq’s relationship.

Tanya’s mum also gave her take on the Islander’s ups and downs with Casa Amor’s Martin.

Kai and Sanam’s parents

Kai Fagan’s mum, Jill, 45, also appeared on Aftersun with other members of his family during season 9.

However, Sanam’s family members are yet to make an appearance on the ITV show. Fans of the show have asked questions about Sanam’s ethnicity as well as who her parents are.

Kai said during Winter Love Island that he’s never introduced a girl to his dad’s side of the family.

However, both Sanam and Kai seemed keen, during their final date, to introduce one another to their folks.

Love Island: Ron and Lana’s family

Ron Hall’s parents are Michelle and Rodney Hall.

Many AfterSun viewers were given a glimpse into Ron’s life outside of the villa as they were given a tour of Ron’s home by Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson in 2023.

Ron’s mum is on Instagram at @michellehallsept1969 and his dad is also on the ‘gram @rodneyshall15.

Rodney shared that he was working in South Africa via Instagram in 2023.

Lana appears to be close to her family, judging by her Instagram posts. Her mum, Rachel, works as a Script Supervisor for Lime Pictures.

She’s on Instagram at @rach_elscript.

Love Island 2023 families: Will and Jessie’s parents

While less is known about Jessie Wynter’s family than some of the other Love Island stars in 2023, fans already have some idea of who Will Young’s mum and dad are.

Will lives and works on his parents’ $1 million estate in Buckinghamshire. He’s already invited Jessie to join him for lambing season on the farm.

His parents are Jenny and Andy Young.

It seems that Love Island viewers think that Jessie and Will would make great parents themselves. Fans appear convinced that Will and Jessie should’ve been crowned the ‘best parents’ in the baby challenge in season 9.

WATCH THE LOVE ISLAND SEASON 9 FINAL ON MONDAY MARCH 13, 2023 ON ITV