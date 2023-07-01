Tink Reading was revealed as one of the Love Island 2023 Casa Amor newcomers during Friday night’s episode of the ITV show. Tink, along with five other Casa Amor girls were teased at the end of the June 30 episode. While five of the arrivals are totally new to the villa, the show also introduces a returning Islander – Molly Marsh.

After Ne-Yo touched down in the villa to perform his biggest hits, the Love Island ladies were swept off to Casa Amor on June 30. The ITV show’s men were left in the original villa where they await the arrival of the Casa Amor girls. So, let’s find out more about one of the ladies who has been cast for the series to shake things up.

Who is Tink Reading?

Tink Reading is a new addition to Love Island 2023 as of June 30.

The brunette beauty enters the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell. Fans will get to see Tink meet the rest of the Islanders on Sunday night’s episode airing July 2.

Tink hails from Birmingham and judging by her Instagram page, she loves a night out.

She can be found on the ‘gram at @tinkreadingxo with over 3.6k followers. The ITV star is also on TikTok under the same handle.

Casa Amor newbie is a Gemini

Per Tink’s social media posts, she often takes to the ‘gram when Gemini season comes around.

The Love Islander celebrates her birthday in late May.

She turned 26 years old in 2023.

Sharing a snap of herself beachside, Tink wrote: “Another candle on the cake,” celebrating her birthday this year.

Tink jet sets across the world

Casa Amor gal Tink shares some snippets of her life with the world via her social media pages.

The Love Islander tags herself in Ibiza, Dubai, and more locations on Instagram.

She also tags herself in Birmingham, which is where she’s from.

When Tink isn’t catching flights at Birmingham airport, it seems that she’s enjoying time with her dog, Elvis, or hitting the gym, per her TikToks.

