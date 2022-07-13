Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split one year after show













Love Island stars Millie Court and Liam Reardon have split one year after taking the crown in the villa last year.

The news comes 12 months after the couple were crowned as the winners on the ITV show in 2021.

They confirmed their break up on Instagram, after dating for almost a year and taking the next step in moving in together.

‘Tough decision’

Millie took to her Instagram Stories to share the news with her and Liam’s followers.

She penned on Wednesday, July 13: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love Millie.”

Liam is ‘so gutted’

Liam also took to Instagram to update his one million followers.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated.

“Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you for all supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey.”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon fought back against break up rumours

The couple had previously defended their relationship against split rumours over the past few months. However, it seems the pair have now parted ways.

The duo were fan-favourites on the ITV2 show, however, they also faced hardship on screen.

Liam cosied up to one of the girls at Casa Amor, causing a struggle in their coupling in the villa. But at the time, they were able to work through it.

During the live final, Liam asked Millie to officially become his girlfriend. The pair were then crowned the 2021 winners of the series.

Millie and Liam recently had a getaway together and looked love dup in the photos.

But it seems it was their final trip together as a couple after the recent news.

Only two couples remain together from the series last year. Runners-up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are still loved up as well as Teddy Soares and Faye Winter.

