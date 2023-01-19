Winter Love Island is in full swing in January 2023 and bombshells are dropping into the villa like there’s no tomorrow. Influencer Millie T has shared her Love Island audition experience with her followers.

Although she didn’t make it onto the show, she said her “ego loved” the process.

Giving Love Island fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes and audition process, Millie T took to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 18, and let us in on what really goes down.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EYC Management Ltd

Who is Millie T?

Millie Taylforth is a 22-year-old social media influencer who hails from Burnley.

She started her YouTube channel in 2009 and now has 1.4 million subscribers.

Millie moved to London when she was 17 years old. She can be found on Instagram with 383k followers at @milliet25. On TikTok, she has 31.5 million likes.

She was one of the cast members on The Wave House season 1, which saw influencers living in a house together much like The Hype House.

Millie T’s Love Island audition

On January 18, Millie T posted a new video to her YouTube channel called “I’m going on Love Island?! + the audition process *VLOG*.”

The video opens with a clip of her Love Island audition tape which was filmed in September 2022.

Millie introduces herself and explains that she’s not been lucky in love, describing her dating history as “tragic.”

She said that guys often get “insecure” about how many “guy friends” she has.

After giving fans a glimpse of her Love Island audition tape, Millie cut to a clip giving some background on her video and her experience of the audition process.

Millie T didn’t think she was ‘bad enough’ for Love Island

Speaking to the camera in her YouTube video, Millie T explains that she made it to the final part of the Love Island audition process.

She said: “I just want to say my ego loved the fact that I made it to the final audition stage of Love Island…”

Millie added: “…Like I did not think I was bad enough to go on that kind of show but hey, I’ll take it, I’ll take it.”

Some of Millie T’s fans took to Twitter following the release of her video and wrote that they thought she should go on the ITV2 show.

One tweeted: “LoveIsland so should have put Millie T on their show!”

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY NIGHT APART FROM SATURDAYS ON ITV2 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK