Mollie Salmon had brand deals on paper before Love Island debut

The stakes say that once you go on the ITV2 dating show, you’re pretty much bound to come out with brand deals left, right and centre. However, Mollie had already secured some big brand deals before she even entered the villa.

Determined to show just how much of a happy-go-lucky girl she is, Mollie told Luca that she’s someone who would jump in the pool, before he admitted she’s the type of looker he’d go for on a night out.

She’s also been getting up and close with Davide, who is currently coupled up with Ekin-Su. Several viewers think that Mollie might be the girl he chooses to recouple with, but only time will tell…

Meet Mollie Salmon

Mollie is a 23-year-old girl from Southampton, who entered the Love Island villa for Casa Amor. Her top three before heading into the Mallorca abode were Jacques, Davide and Jay, but has now started trying to romance Luca.

As her mother got married at her age and her cousin is already engaged, her family have told her to “hurry up and find someone” so she thought, what better people to help her than the ITV2 dating show?

“Fiery, chatty and a bit of a prankster” is how Mollie describes herself, while claiming she is loyal. She also revealed she’s single because she’s fussy and doesn’t mind staying that way unless somebody sweeps her off her feet!

She had brand deals before Love Island

Before Mollie went into the villa, she had secured deals with brands, such as with Lounge Underwear in a paid partnership advertising their products. The reality star has posted a couple of posts in the firm’s clothing.

She often tags brands in her posts, such as Poster Girl Official. The islander was also gifted an Elegante Cases phone case in February earlier this year as part of another paid brand deal.

However, any lipstick brands out there that do a cherry chapstick may have to stay away as she claimed that tasting that flavour on a guy gives her the ick, as well as lads who wear patterned boxers and fluffy socks.

Mollie works as a make-up artist

Mollie is a make-up artist and sales advisor. Her LinkedIn page currently states that she is looking for a job opportunity, but has been working for Charlotte Tilbury since March 2019.

Of course, the company has given her time off to appear on Love Island. Previously, she worked as a beauty advisor for Benefit Cosmetics and a skincare specialist for Clarins. Before those jobs, Mollie was a bridal consultant.

Now ‘open to work’, several companies are sure to head in Mollie’s direction, especially once she walks out of the villa! Looks are important to the star, as she revealed that she spent £7,000 on getting her teeth done.

Mollie (casa amor girl) is the spitting image of Amy from Curtis’ season- I think it’s the teeth 🤔 #LoveIsland — Michelle Obama (@omgeze) July 4, 2022

