Since Molly Smith entered the Casa Amor villa, everything about her physical appearance has been discussed by the six original boys.

Described as “a rocket,” “stunning,” and “a sort” – the classic Love Island compliment – Molly is clearly one of the key Casa Amor Bombshells turning heads.

Off-screen, Molly works as a model, so it’s not surprising that her looks are being ogled on the show.

And from Molly’s Instagram, we can tell that the latest Love Island entry is far from shy. In most of Molly’s Insta pics she’s wearing some pretty eyebrow-raising ensembles, ones you probably wouldn’t want your gran to catch you in.

From cowboy to Christmas

It seems that Molly Smith has a penchant for dressing up, as her Instagram is filled with her wearing some pretty raunchy and sometimes ridiculous outfits… we don’t think a cowboy would ever be caught wearing strappy black lingerie, not even Dolly Parton.

Molly is clearly a fan of the holidays, as she has also donned a ‘dead Playboy bunny’ look for Halloween and who could forget Christmas!

Come December, Molly always posts festive modelling shots, or ones she takes from the comfort of her own home. Last year, Molly took a bunch of snaps wearing an emerald green bodysuit, stripy Christmas socks and a Santa hat. Oh, and a giant candy cane as a prop, of course.

Queen of bikinis

It’s no surprise that Molly felt right at home in the Love Island villa as strutting her stuff in teeny-weeny bikinis is what she does best!

Molly’s entire Instagram feed is chockablock with bikini pics, even when she’s far away from the beach.

They don’t have beaches in Manchester… do they?

Well if you’ve got it, flaunt it!

