This year we have not one, but three semi-pro footballers in the Love Island villa, as new bombshell Montel McKenzie reveals he plays for Hemel Hempstead.

One of the prerequisites for being cast on Love Island has typically been conventional good looks. So, it comes as no surprise that the casting team look for athletes to join the fold. “Tall, dark, and handsome,” now appears to be a description more applicable to semi-professional rugby players and footballers than someone actually possessing such physical qualities.

But Love Island newbie Montel McKenzie appears to have all three attributes and then some, as he turns both Leah Taylor and (potentially) Catherine Agbaje’s heads. Let’s see what fellow footballer Scott van-der-Sluis has to say about that, though.

Montel McKenzie is Hemel Hempstead Town’s defender

Account manager and semi-pro footballer Montel joined Hemel Hempstead Town FC in February this year. His current position on the team is as a defender.

Hemel Hempstead is in the sixth tier of professional English football. The club is part of the National League South alongside other teams such as St Albans, Oxford City, and Dartford.

Ahead of the National League North & South, there is the National League. The winners of each division are promoted to the National League, the winners of which are then promoted to League Two. This is followed by League One, the Championships, and ultimately, the Premier League.

Montel McKenzie extends his Hemel Hempstead contract beyond Love Island

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Montel McKenzie would be remaining at Hemel Hempstead FC for the coming year.

We’ve seen this pattern time and again, that semi-professional footballers veer away from their career path after appearing on this dating show.

Could Montel pull an Ovie Soko and continue finding success in his passion for sports? It would seem so, given that Montel renewed his contract with the football club until the end of 2023/24.

Montel also shows off brainy side in the States

Montel McKenzie has made it clear from the jump that he’s more “serious” than some of the other male Islanders. He also expressed his attraction to “intelligent” Catherine in the latest episode (Wednesday, June 21).

When Montel is not playing for Hemel Hempstead, he’s working as an account manager.

Montel’s hometown is in London but he attended university in America. He attended Cincinnati Christian University before transferring to Tennessee Wesleyan University to major in Accounting. Montel played for the Bulldogs while at Tennessee Wesleyan and expressed that his dream career would be to play football professionally full-time. Well, Montel is halfway there with his spot on Hemel Hempstead Town FC!

