Love Island couple Nas and Eva are one of Casa Amor's success stories













Couple Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico are one of Love Island‘s success stories as they’re still together in 2022. Nas and Eva’s relationship hasn’t been without its break-up rumours but the two are still going strong after coupling up during series 6. The Casa Amor episodes of Love Island often come around each year and shake up the villa dynamics but it seems that Nas and Eva’s pairing was worth any backlash.

Many Islanders who get together on the show see their romance fizzle out as they return back to normal life. However, some of the ITV2 show contestants have gone the distance, getting married and having children, such as Cara and Nathan from series 2.

When did Nas and Eva meet?

Nas Majeed was one of Love Island series 6’s original Islanders alongside Sophie Piper, Eve Gale and Shaughna Phillips.

He was coupled up with Siânnise Fudge, Jess Gale and Demi Jones before the Casa Amor episodes came around.

On Day 23 in the villa, Eva Zapico arrived and she and Nas ended up coupling up during Casa Amor on the 2020 series.

Nas and Eva were dumped from Love Island

On Day 30 of Love Island series 6, Nas and Eva were dumped from the show.

Many Islanders were sad to see them go, including Shaughna and Demi, however, Nas seemed pretty excited to see how things would pan out with Eva on the outisde.

After being dumped from the show, he said that leaving with Eva: “softened the blow”.

Nas and Eva are still together in 2022

In July 2022, Nas and Eva celebrated their two-year anniversary together.

Since coupling up in Casa Amor, Nas and Eva’s relationship appears to have gone from strength to strength.

The Love Island couple takes to their YouTube channel together and captured a trip to Paris for their subscribers in 2022. They took to the ‘gram to share that they went to their first festival together this year. Nas and Eva have a combined Instagram following of around 600,000.

