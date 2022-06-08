Tasha Ghouri's height is an added bonus to her fashion model career













Models tend to be incredibly tall, and Love Island’s Natasha Ghouri is no exception. Ever since she walked into the Love Island villa looking for love, the amount of questions about her height began circulating on social media.

She was first coupled up with Andrew Le Page following the public’s choice. Tasha seemed pretty smitten with him, admitting they shared a cuddle in bed, but also maintained her flirty nature with fellow islander Luca.

However, despite how popular she is inside the villa, there’s something else catching viewers’ eyes. And it’s no wonder she has made it in the modelling industry, because her long, striking legs are hard to miss!

Fans react to Tasha’s tallness

When Tasha began strutting her stuff on Love Island, viewers couldn’t differentiate between where she is actually tall or if it was just her heels giving her the added height. The truth is, she is model-level tall!

A viewer reacted: “Tasha is the tall girl we deserve #LoveIsland.” Another took to social media to share their thoughts and wrote: “Oh Tasha is really tall, purr a stallion.”

“Tasha’s definitely taken a shine to Davide from the off which is fine – Andrew’s keeping his options open too. Height difference could be an issue. He did want a smaller girl, Tasha is quite tall to be a dancer,” a fan posted.

Some also commented on how Luca appeared to realise just how much taller Tasha is in comparison to him, while others noticed that she seems to be of a similar height to co-star Amber.

The fashion model’s true height

Natasha Ghouri is officially 5 ft 9 (175 cm), as stated on her Mass Talent modelling portfolio. Other measurements include that she is a dress size eight and has a shoe size of six.

Like most other Islanders, she’s usually strutting around the villa in wedges or heels, so it’s pretty difficult to figure out exactly how tall she is. But Tasha really is tall, adding to her talents as a fashion model and dancer.

Her current partner on the show, Andrew Le Page, appears to be around 6 ft (182 cm). While some tall girls may avoid wearing heels, that hasn’t stopped Tasha from putting on her platform wedges or sassy heels for villa nights in.

Is Tasha a tall babe or is it just the wedges (just curious) #LoveIsland — Jungle Justice Advocate (@IBeChichi_) June 6, 2022

Love Island star’s modelling work

Natasha has worked with fashion brand ASOS, when she featured in a viral fashion campaign wearing a cochlear implant in an earring advert. This is when she became the first hearing-impaired model to show her hearing aid!

The model and professional dancer who studied at CAPA College in Wakefield for her A-Levels. She has since performed at dance show Move It in London for choreographer Joshua Base Pilmore.

And it’s not just ASOS that she has modelled for, as she has also posed for fashion brand Pull and Bear and Mark Hill Hair, to name just a couple of her photoshoots. Natasha regularly works with agency M Models Management.

