Olivia Hawkins has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans appearing in Buffering, a new ITVX series.

Winter Love Island 2023 doesn’t appear to be Olivia’s first taste of fame as the star also appeared in music videos and on the YouTube dating series ‘Does The Shoe Fit’.

However, Olivia had heads turning with the viewers of Buffering as she appears on the ITVX show.

Iain Stirling tells fans to watch Buffering

After narrating another Love Island episode in 2023, Iain Stirling took to Twitter to ask viewers to watch his sitcom, Buffering, on February 6.

He wrote: “Little reminder that all episodes of the new Series of Buffering are on @ITVX now. Thank you.”

The show began in 2021 and was renewed for a second series. Buffering series 2 dropped on ITVX on January 30.

Fans ‘spot’ Olivia on Buffering

Switching over from one show to another which features Iain Stirling is one thing, but fans didn’t expect to see more Love Island stars on the sitcom.

Many viewers were shocked to see current Winter Love Island contestant, Olivia Hawkins, on Buffering during series 2 episode 2, ‘The Ick’.

She stars in a speed dating scene alongside other cast members including Rosa Robson and Jessie Cave.

Lots of fans took to Twitter to share that they had seen Olivia on the show.

One wrote: “watching Ian Stirlings programme #Buffering and Olivia is in it!!”

Olivia isn’t the only Love Island star on Buffering

As well as a current Love Island star appearing on Buffering, some former contestants have also been cast on the ITVX show.

Tyne Lexy Clarson from Love Island series 3 acts opposite Iain Stirling during the speed dating episode.

She took to her Instagram page to share snapshots of her Buffering scene.

Iain’s wife, Laura Whitmore, also stars in Buffering. Laura has also shared clips from the show on her Instagram page.

