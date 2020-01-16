University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Just four days into the Love Island experience, Cornish lad Ollie Williams has packed up his bags and headed home to Blighty.

Ollie was one of the most controversial casting choices made by the ITV bosses this season, as the future Lord of the Lanhydrock Estate was bound to ruffle some feathers. This was made worse when photos of – what is yet to be confirmed – Ollie trophy hunting.

When Ollie decided to was time for him to leave the Cape Town villa, many began to wonder whether the reasons he gave for leaving were really truthful.

So, did Ollie Williams really leave Love Island for his ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer, or is something else at play?

Ollie decides to leave for Laura

After trying (and failing) to graft Scottish singer Paige Turley, Ollie made the decision that he was still not over his ex-girlfriend.

Ollie explained in the fourth episode of Love Island:

I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.

A source elaborated on this to The Sun: “The show made Ollie realise he wasn’t ready to be in another serious relationship and he still has really strong feelings for Laura.”

If Ollie really left the show for Laura, then this could be one of Love Island’s most romantic gestures to date. It’s up there with Rykard leaving the villa to pursue things with Rachel back in season 2!

Ollie Williams and Laura Nofer: Relationship overview

Ollie, 23, admitted during the first game of the season, ‘Spill the Tea’, that he had cheated on an ex-girlfriend “eight or nine times.”

Many jumped to the assumption that this was Laura Nofer, however that is not the case.

Ollie was with that particular girlfriend for four years; Ollie was only with 23 year old Laura for eighteen months.

The last picture of them together on Instagram was when they attended the races at Ascot back in June 2018. But it is believed that the couple split as recently as summer 2019. This could explain why the Lanhydrock heir is yet to get over his relationship with Laura.

We all know the REAL reason Ollie Williams left #LoveIsland that petition for trophy hunting caught heat with TV producers that failed to do background check & told him to lie and leave. About ‘had feelings for his ex girlfriend’ sure let’s interview this ex of his shall we? pic.twitter.com/1iMD65Mk3e — Esther 🎈 (@SuperstarE3) January 14, 2020

Is it all a cover?

Ollie Williams is not the first Love Island contestant to leave the show before being booted off.

Now, nine contestants have either been removed or walked from the series. Last season saw both Sherif Lanre and Amy Hart leave early, the season before was Niall Aslam and Samira Mighty.

The reason for Ollie’s departure has been labelled as him ‘walking’ from the show – to pursue his real love in a grand romantic gesture – but some have speculated that ITV has removed him following the trophy hunting fallout.

A petition was circulated online asking for the removal of Ollie from the Love Island villa after his trophy hunting pictures hit the internet. The petition was signed by 35,000 people. Ofcom also received hundreds of complaints, asking Ollie to be removed, and so definitely could not go unnoticed by ITV.

So when are the producers gonna reveal that the real reason Ollie’s leaving is for animal poaching rumours🥴#LoveIsland — IslandGirl🌴🌻 (@Haydenofficialz) January 15, 2020

