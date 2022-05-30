Paige Thorne says she's "quite mumsy" but her Instagram is super glam













With just one week to go until the start of a long, hot summer of love, the first Love Island contestants are finally being revealed by ITV2. Season 8 is set to be full of drama, chaos, (and romance, obviously). The singles will be living in a brand new Mallorcan villa that contains a new fire pit and 20m swimming pool.

After much anticipation, Love Island will be making its big return on Monday, June 6th 2022, so it’s only right that we get to know Paige Thorne before we see her on our screens.

Welsh paramedic Paige is no stranger to getting hearts beating 💓 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CCrnZucU6k — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Meet Paige Thorne on Instagram

Paige currently has 3.4K followers on her Instagram account, and her following is already growing by the minute. The 24-year-old is not a regular poster on Instagram, as she usually posts around once a month and her last post was two months ago in March.

It’s clear that Paige loves to travel as she has posts in Berlin, Ibiza and Ecuador – so why not add Mallorca to the list? Whilst in Ecuador, she shared photos of herself visiting the rainforest as well as seal and penguin watching.

If you want to follow Paige before the Love Island madness kicks off, you can catch her here – @paigethornex.

OMG: Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri calls deafness her ‘superpower’

Love Island’s Paige is a paramedic

As well as being something of a globetrotter, Paige has also posted her academic and career achievements on Instagram.

She works as a paramedic and took to IG in December 2019 to share that she’d graduated and landed a job that she loves.

The Love Island 2022 star’s day job sees her saving lives but when she’s outside of work, it looks like she enjoys getting glammed up and hitting the club like most 24-year-olds.

Love Island can prepare for Paige’s ‘bubbly’ energy

When it comes to what Paige is bringing to the Love Island villa, she said to ITV that she’s “quite mumsy” and is pretty confident in the kitchen. A roast dinner might not be required in Mallorca, but Paige says it’s her signature dish.

She’s also bringing positive and bubbly energy to Spain in a bid to find romance as she hasn’t managed to find the one in her hometown of Swansea.

Paige has been on a few dates since her last relationship but says she hasn’t clicked with anyone, hopefully, the Love Island villa will be the place where she manages to meet Mr Right!

YES PLEASE: Revolution x Love Island makeup collection includes brow gel, lip gloss and eye palettes

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY JUNE 6TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK