Explore Love Island star Paige Thorne's earlier pics amid surgery rumours













After much anticipation, Love Island is back in 2022 for a brand new season. Everyone’s favourite dating series kicks off at 9 pm on June 6th and features a brand new batch of Islanders ready for a summer of fun. The cast of the ITV2 show includes real estate agents, paramedics, nannies and fishmongers.

As usual, the Love Island contestants will be stripping down to their swimming shorts, bikinis and show-stopping one-pieces on the show, and naturally, fans are already asking questions about whether any of the cast members have had surgery.

Andrew Le Page has already stated that he had gone under the knife before entering the villa. Rumours also circulated ahead of the Love Island 2022 launch when it comes to Paige Thorne. While the Swansea native has been getting settled into the villa, Reality Titbit has been browsing her earlier pictures on Instagram.

Love Island/ ITV2

Who is Paige Thorne?

Ready to bring some positive energy into the Love Island villa is 24-year-old Paige Thorne.

She’s a paramedic who hails from Swansea and says in her intro video that she is quite a ‘mumsy’ girlfriend when she’s in a relationship.

Paige is looking for someone to bake cookies with on a Sunday, and she’s also up for doing their meal prep too.

Paige Thorne surgery rumours explored

Since the Love Island 2022 cast was announced, it seems from Twitter that Paige is a fan favourite already.

The 24-year-old hasn’t publicly spoken about getting any surgery before heading into the Love Island villa, unlike her fellow Islander, Andrew Le Page.

However, that hasn’t stopped many Twitter users from commenting on Paige’s beauty and body before Love Island season 8 even kicked off.

Browsing the Love Island star’s earlier pics

Judging by Paige Thorne’s earlier Instagram posts, she appears to have had a breast augmentation. However, the Love Island star hasn’t confirmed that she has had any surgery.

The 24-year-old has clearly been blowing her thousands of Instagram followers away since she joined the platform in 2019, and it looks like a lot of her posts show her ready for a night out.

In an Instagram photo from Paige’s younger days, when she was 22, her body looks a little different from her bikini-bod going into the Love Island villa.

Whether she has gone under the knife or not, Paige’s looks and positivity have fans suggesting she could be a front-runner in this series already.

