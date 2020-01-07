University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After their biggest summer to date, Love Island is back this January for its inaugural winter spin-off series.

While some fans were excited by the prospect of watching young singletons don their best snowier and hit the slopes for a wintry getaway, that just’s wouldn’t be the same Love Island! What would the hit dating series be without watching attractive bikini-clad women and toned, tanned shirtless men get it on in the summer sun?

The twelve initial Islanders have jet off to Cape Town in sunny South Africa to beat the winter blues.

Paige Turley is already one of the most talked about cast members thanks to her Britain’s Got Talent appearance back in 2012 and her relationship with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi. But what else is there to know about Paige?

We’ve found out the seven essential things you need to know about Paige Turley!

Paige is still singing

Back in 2012, Paige made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, impressing the judges with her beautiful singing voice aged just 14.

And although she didn’t make it all the way on the show, that hasn’t stopped Paige from singing!

From her Instagram, we can see that the 22 year old is still performing. Some notable venues Paige has performed at include The SSE Hydro in Glasgow and at the stunning Boturich Castle.

Globetrotter

Paige has the perfect Insta Influencer profile, sharing snaps of all her travels to some of the world’s most stunning locations.

Over the years, Paige has travelled to Cyprus, Bali, Thailand, Dubai and Barcelona to name just a few of her trips abroad.

And she certainly likes to document her enviable trips – check out her gorgeous travel snaps below!

Paige the model

It’s no surprise that the beauty has been roped into modelling jobs over the years.

In one of Paige’s saved Stories, you can see some of her modelling pictures for Forty Clothing. This boutique is based in Glasgow and makes designer streetwear, as well as selling other big brands.

She’s not afraid of a challenge

It’s always ten times more fun when an Islander is up for anything and ready to get stuck into the challenges.

From Paige’s Instagram profile, she definitely looks ready to take on any type of challenge.

Check out Paige at Tough Mudder below!

Things maybe aren’t so good with Lewis

From 2014 and 2016, Paige dated Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi while they were at Sixth Form College in Motherwell.

Speaking to ITV about her claim to fame, Paige spoke of her relationship with Lewis. She said: “We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”

But as neither follows the other on Instagram, we’re not sure how close they really are anymore!

Instagram Influencer

Before Paige even announced she was on the hit dating series, she had a huge following of 28,000.

On the morning her Love Island appearance was announced, her following shot up to over 28,700.

Although Paige hasn’t done any sponsored ads or promotional work on Insta, she’s just two steps away from becoming a bonafide Influencer!

Follow Paige on Instagram

Be sure to follow Paige on Instagram while she’s in the villa for more about the new reality star.

It’s unconfirmed who is running her account while she is in Cape Town, but that will become clear throughout her time in the villa.

Follow Paige @turley_paige.

