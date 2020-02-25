University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After their biggest summer to date, Love Island came back to ITV this year to beat the winter blues.

The season kicked off on Sunday, January 12th and concluded on Sunday, February 23rd, naming Paige Turley and Finley Tapp as the first-ever winners of the winter season.

Paige Turley was one of the most talked about cast members from the get-go thanks to her Britain’s Got Talent appearance back in 2012 and her relationship with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi.

One of the things Paige consistently spoke about while on Love Island was the fact she was older than her boyfriend Finn. So, how old is Paige?

Paige Turley: Age

Paige Turley is 22 years old. According to Famous Birthdays, Paige was born on November 28th, 1997.

Confident from a young age, Paige has never shied from the limelight. Back in 2012, Paige made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, impressing the judges with her beautiful singing voice aged just 14.

And although she didn’t make it all the way on the show, that hasn’t stopped Paige from singing!

From her Instagram, we can see that the 22 year old is still performing. Some notable venues Paige has performed at include The SSE Hydro in Glasgow and at the stunning Boturich Castle.

How old is Finn Tapp?

Age was initially an obstacle for Paige and Finn, as she jokingly called herself a “cougar” on their first date.

Finn Tapp is just 20 years old and was born on November 8th, 1999, according to his football player profile.

As Paige explained to her father in the ‘meet the parents’ episode that they were just 18 months apart in age, that means that Paige’s birthday might not be on November 28th, 1997.

