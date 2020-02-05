University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since entering the Love Island villa, Rebecca Gormley has been a divisive figure.

She’s had not one, not two, but three potential beaus now, and has settled for none of them! That is, until she wound up in Casa Amor with her dream guy, Jordan Waobikeze.

Although fans of the show have warmed to Rebecca since she arrived in Casa Amor and found her feet with Jordan, there has been one thing about the model everyone has consistently been in awe of: her natural beauty.

It’s no wonder she won that ‘bare face’ contest.

Rebecca goes for a no makeup look

As the Islanders are under the close inspection of millions of viewers every night, it’s a given that they’d want to look their best. That means getting dolled up even on days when you’re just lounging around the pool and sunbathing.

But for Rebecca Gormley, it’s clear she doesn’t feel the need for makeup during these moments.

One viewer was so amazed by her natural gorgeousness that they said: “She should not wear makeup ever.”

Hair up / makeup off

When the 21-year-old model and pageant queen dons a bare faced look and does up her hair, some have noted that she looks like an entirely different person.

As per usual, there were some viewers who took to Twitter to be less than pleasant about her no makeup look. Some were even more unpleasant, bullying Rebecca about her ears of all things.

But as the title holder of the Bare Face Top Model of Miss England 2019, we don’t think Rebecca will take any of these criticisms to heart.

And she looks gorgeous regardless!

how different does Rebecca look with no makeup on and her hair up like jeeeze👀 #loveisland — SophieWright (@sophwright64) January 28, 2020

