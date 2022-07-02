Love Island's Jack is the eldest of Ronan Keating's five children













Love Island’s Casa Amor episodes are arguably the most dramatic and the time has officially come in 2022 for the new boys and girls to enter the villa. Love Island‘s July 1st episode revealed a batch of new male Islanders ready to shake things up including Samuel, Deji, Billy and Jack.

It turns out that Islander Jack is actually the son of famous singer Ronan Keating. Jack is the third Love Island contestant this year to have a celebrity parent, following Gemma Owen and Antigoni Buxton. So, let’s find out more about newbie Jack and the rest of his family.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jack is the eldest of Ronan Keating’s children

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating married his first wife, Yvonne Connolly, in 1998.

Ronan and Yvonne had three children together, Love Islander Jack, born in 1999, Missy in 2001 and Ali in 2005.

They separated in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2015 and Ronan went on to remarry.

In 2015, Ronan married Storm Uechtritz after five years together. They have two children, Cooper, who was born in 2017 and Coco Knox who was born in 2020.

Jack Keating on Love Island

Entering the Love Island villa on July 1st, Jack Keating is one of the 2022 Casa Amor boys.

He’s 23 years old and, like fellow Islander Dami, he hails from Ireland.

Jack works in social media and marketing and said going into the villa that he’s been single for “a while” and he’s ready to get grafting.

Photo by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Meet the Love Island star on Instagram

With almost 9K followers on Instagram, Jack can be found under the handle @jackkeating11.

Going into Casa Amor, Jack said that he does most of his flirting via Instagram, opting for the classic “swipe up love heart on someone’s story“.

He added that he’s bringing the Irish charm to the villa and is going to “wear his heart on his sleeve“.

Judging by Jack’s Instagram page, he plays rugby, enjoys a drink and loves tattoos.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Jack Keating.

